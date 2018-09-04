1175 Pine Grove Pointe Drive

Amenities

Fully-furnished tastefully-decorated studio. All appliances are brand new: dishwasher, stove, microwave & refrigerator. The sensitive faucet light will change colors according to the water temperature. Brand new under-cabinet LED light changes color as well. You will have separate full bathroom & walk-in closet in your studio. Easy access to laundry room & parking space. The room has separate entrance from beautiful backyard. Enjoy your own garden! If tenant chooses 12/24 month option, then rental amount is $1100/month; if 6 month option, rental amount is $1300/month.