Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM

1175 Pine Grove Pointe Drive

1175 Pine Grove Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1175 Pine Grove Pointe Drive, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Fully-furnished tastefully-decorated studio. All appliances are brand new: dishwasher, stove, microwave & refrigerator. The sensitive faucet light will change colors according to the water temperature. Brand new under-cabinet LED light changes color as well. You will have separate full bathroom & walk-in closet in your studio. Easy access to laundry room & parking space. The room has separate entrance from beautiful backyard. Enjoy your own garden! If tenant chooses 12/24 month option, then rental amount is $1100/month; if 6 month option, rental amount is $1300/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 Pine Grove Pointe Drive have any available units?
1175 Pine Grove Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1175 Pine Grove Pointe Drive have?
Some of 1175 Pine Grove Pointe Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 Pine Grove Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1175 Pine Grove Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 Pine Grove Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1175 Pine Grove Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 1175 Pine Grove Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1175 Pine Grove Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 1175 Pine Grove Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 Pine Grove Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 Pine Grove Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 1175 Pine Grove Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1175 Pine Grove Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 1175 Pine Grove Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 Pine Grove Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1175 Pine Grove Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
