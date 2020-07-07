All apartments in Roswell
1135 Lyndhurst Way
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:20 PM

1135 Lyndhurst Way

1135 Lyndhurst Way · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1135 Lyndhurst Way, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful Oasis located in the desirable Mountain Park/Crabapple school district, close to all major shopping needs for Roswell/Alpharetta. 10 minutes to 400. Warm & welcoming 2 stories foyer. Its offers you a newer roof, new HVAC system, newly renovated Master Bath with seamless shower door, granite vanities, & secondary baths as well. New exterior & interior paint. Wood floor thru out the home, title floor in the kitchen, with granite counter top & island. Open view to family room for family gathering. Private back yard with fencing and professionally landscape

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Lyndhurst Way have any available units?
1135 Lyndhurst Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 Lyndhurst Way have?
Some of 1135 Lyndhurst Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 Lyndhurst Way currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Lyndhurst Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Lyndhurst Way pet-friendly?
No, 1135 Lyndhurst Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 1135 Lyndhurst Way offer parking?
Yes, 1135 Lyndhurst Way offers parking.
Does 1135 Lyndhurst Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1135 Lyndhurst Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Lyndhurst Way have a pool?
No, 1135 Lyndhurst Way does not have a pool.
Does 1135 Lyndhurst Way have accessible units?
No, 1135 Lyndhurst Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Lyndhurst Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 Lyndhurst Way has units with dishwashers.

