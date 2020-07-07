1135 Lyndhurst Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful Oasis located in the desirable Mountain Park/Crabapple school district, close to all major shopping needs for Roswell/Alpharetta. 10 minutes to 400. Warm & welcoming 2 stories foyer. Its offers you a newer roof, new HVAC system, newly renovated Master Bath with seamless shower door, granite vanities, & secondary baths as well. New exterior & interior paint. Wood floor thru out the home, title floor in the kitchen, with granite counter top & island. Open view to family room for family gathering. Private back yard with fencing and professionally landscape