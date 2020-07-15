All apartments in Roswell
1125 Old Forge Dr.

1125 Old Forge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1125 Old Forge Drive, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated Ranch close to Canton St. in Roswell - Updated home just 2 miles to Downtown Canton St with great shops, restaurants & festivals! Easy access to GA400. Minutes to the Big Creek Greenway. Large Living/Dining room combo offers lots of flexibility for gathering with family and friends. Kitchen offers granite counters, lots of cabinet space and breakfast room. Large Pantry and Laundry just off Kitchen. Inviting Family Room with decorative FP with doors that step out onto large deck. Master retreat is updated and offers a large closet and updated en-suite. Terrace Level offers 2nd Family Room area, Bedroom, Bath and Storage. Private fenced backyard. Craft area with counter space, cabinets and sink. *Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program*

(RLNE5757418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Old Forge Dr. have any available units?
1125 Old Forge Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 Old Forge Dr. have?
Some of 1125 Old Forge Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Old Forge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Old Forge Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Old Forge Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 Old Forge Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1125 Old Forge Dr. offer parking?
No, 1125 Old Forge Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1125 Old Forge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Old Forge Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Old Forge Dr. have a pool?
No, 1125 Old Forge Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Old Forge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1125 Old Forge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Old Forge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 Old Forge Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
