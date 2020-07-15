1125 Old Forge Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated Ranch close to Canton St. in Roswell - Updated home just 2 miles to Downtown Canton St with great shops, restaurants & festivals! Easy access to GA400. Minutes to the Big Creek Greenway. Large Living/Dining room combo offers lots of flexibility for gathering with family and friends. Kitchen offers granite counters, lots of cabinet space and breakfast room. Large Pantry and Laundry just off Kitchen. Inviting Family Room with decorative FP with doors that step out onto large deck. Master retreat is updated and offers a large closet and updated en-suite. Terrace Level offers 2nd Family Room area, Bedroom, Bath and Storage. Private fenced backyard. Craft area with counter space, cabinets and sink. *Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program*



(RLNE5757418)