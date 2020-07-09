11125 Willow Bend Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

SHOWCASE LISTING! Classic 4 Sided Brick Home- RECENTLY RENOVATED sits on private 1 acre lot! PRIVACY- yet close to downtown Roswell. Brand new wide plank hardwood floors throughout, granite, stainless, subway tile and large basin sink in the kitchen. Elegant and warm master suite with 2 walk in closets and dual vanities. Three more Large bedrooms with large closets and a huge home office or den bonus room. FULL DAYLIGHT BASEMENT! Details everywhere! Close to downtown Roswell, walk to Blessed Trinity, Fellowship Christian School and Roswell High School.