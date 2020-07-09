11125 Willow Bend Drive

Amenities
SHOWCASE LISTING! Classic 4 Sided Brick Home- RECENTLY RENOVATED sits on private 1 acre lot! PRIVACY- yet close to downtown Roswell. Brand new wide plank hardwood floors throughout, granite, stainless, subway tile and large basin sink in the kitchen. Elegant and warm master suite with 2 walk in closets and dual vanities. Three more Large bedrooms with large closets and a huge home office or den bonus room. FULL DAYLIGHT BASEMENT! Details everywhere! Close to downtown Roswell, walk to Blessed Trinity, Fellowship Christian School and Roswell High School.