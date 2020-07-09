All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 11125 Willow Bend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
11125 Willow Bend Drive
Last updated December 10 2019 at 11:12 PM

11125 Willow Bend Drive

11125 Willow Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11125 Willow Bend Drive, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
SHOWCASE LISTING! Classic 4 Sided Brick Home- RECENTLY RENOVATED sits on private 1 acre lot! PRIVACY- yet close to downtown Roswell. Brand new wide plank hardwood floors throughout, granite, stainless, subway tile and large basin sink in the kitchen. Elegant and warm master suite with 2 walk in closets and dual vanities. Three more Large bedrooms with large closets and a huge home office or den bonus room. FULL DAYLIGHT BASEMENT! Details everywhere! Close to downtown Roswell, walk to Blessed Trinity, Fellowship Christian School and Roswell High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11125 Willow Bend Drive have any available units?
11125 Willow Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 11125 Willow Bend Drive have?
Some of 11125 Willow Bend Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11125 Willow Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11125 Willow Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11125 Willow Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11125 Willow Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 11125 Willow Bend Drive offer parking?
No, 11125 Willow Bend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11125 Willow Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11125 Willow Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11125 Willow Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 11125 Willow Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11125 Willow Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 11125 Willow Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11125 Willow Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11125 Willow Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way
Roswell, GA 30076
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr
Roswell, GA 30022
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir
Roswell, GA 30075
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way
Roswell, GA 30022
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway
Roswell, GA 30076
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College