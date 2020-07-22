10458 Crabapple Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Historic Downtown Roswell Cottage - REALLY Cute and classic 1950's ranch home in a fantastic location only 2 blocks from Historic Roswell's lifestyle / Nightlife! 2+1 Bdrms/1 Bath. Extra Room for Den/Ofc/Dining Rm. Full of charm! Full kitchen! Hardwoods thru-out, Fireplace in Great Rm, Screened in porch, great for that morning cup of coffee. Easy and safe driveway access off side road. 1 car garage with ton's of storage. Walk to shop/dine in Historic Downtown Roswell!



PETS: Maybe - call the office and ask. There is no fence.



YEAR: Built in 1951



SCHOOLS: Roswell North Elem., Crabapple Middle, Roswell High



DIRECTIONS: Go to the historic Roswell district, park and walk 2 blocks to the home. FANTASTIC location.

[NOTE: A one time administration fee of $55 is collected with the initial rent payment. ]



Not the one? Want to search more? www.Wilcher1.com/search



(RLNE4161298)