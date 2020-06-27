1004 Kathleen Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Canton Street! Walk to all the fabulous shops and restaurants in Downtown Roswell. Easy walk to Roswell Rec! Well behaved pets allowed!!! 3 bedrooms /3 full baths! Perfect room mate floor plan with a bedroom and bath on all 3 levels. Tons of storage in the huge basement, large closets, and upstairs easy to access attic storage as well. All new stainless appliances! New Granite counters! New Decks too. Easy walk to everything downtown Roswell has to offer! Super easy walk to downtown Roswell/Canton Street and East Roswell Park yet peaceful and quiet. Available Now!