1004 Kathleen Court
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:34 AM

1004 Kathleen Court

1004 Kathleen Court · No Longer Available
Location

1004 Kathleen Court, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Canton Street! Walk to all the fabulous shops and restaurants in Downtown Roswell. Easy walk to Roswell Rec! Well behaved pets allowed!!! 3 bedrooms /3 full baths! Perfect room mate floor plan with a bedroom and bath on all 3 levels. Tons of storage in the huge basement, large closets, and upstairs easy to access attic storage as well. All new stainless appliances! New Granite counters! New Decks too. Easy walk to everything downtown Roswell has to offer! Super easy walk to downtown Roswell/Canton Street and East Roswell Park yet peaceful and quiet. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Kathleen Court have any available units?
1004 Kathleen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 Kathleen Court have?
Some of 1004 Kathleen Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Kathleen Court currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Kathleen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Kathleen Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 Kathleen Court is pet friendly.
Does 1004 Kathleen Court offer parking?
No, 1004 Kathleen Court does not offer parking.
Does 1004 Kathleen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Kathleen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Kathleen Court have a pool?
No, 1004 Kathleen Court does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Kathleen Court have accessible units?
No, 1004 Kathleen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Kathleen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 Kathleen Court has units with dishwashers.
