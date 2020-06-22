All apartments in Roswell
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:04 AM

1000 Melody Lane

1000 Melody Lane · (864) 347-6131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Melody Lane, Roswell, GA 30075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1998 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing 4 Bed 2.5 Bath house on a half-acre in a quiet area in Roswell for rent available for immediate move-in! Video walkthrough tour available! 3-minute drive to Historic Roswell Downtown. Perfect for a family or professionals. Two car garage, spacious driveway and shed in the backyard (not fenced). The home has a spacious laundry room but you will have to provide your own laundry unit. There is a kitchen, breakfast area, dining room, family room, and den w/fireplace that is closed off. Master Bath has a shower, Second Bathroom upstairs has a tub/shower. Downstairs is the half bath. Kitchen & bathrooms updated. The water heater is Gas.

There is a non-refundable $55 application fee per applicant. The application includes a credit check (soft pull), background/identity check, evictions history, and income verification. Each applicant will receive a link to the application via email. This email will come from Avail.co. All adult (18+) applicants that would be a responsible party on the lease & contributing towards the rent will have to fill out an application.

Rent - reduced to $1,950 per month for a 1-year lease! At $1,950, this listing is priced $457 cheaper than the current market rate for a 4 bedroom home in Roswell (according to Hotpads). Refundable Security Deposit - $1950. Both due upon signing the lease. Rent payments & refundable security deposit will be made through Avail.co via Bank/ACH. Rent will be reduced to $1,900 a month & $1,900 security deposit if a 2-year lease is signed!

Maximum of 2 dogs under 50lbs allowed with a monthly pet fee of $50 per pet per month & refundable pet deposit of $200 per pet. No other animals allowed.

Tenant is responsible for utilities: (internet/cable, water+sewage+trash, electricity, gas, pest control). For pest control - we can provide a recommendation but it is mandatory that you either use our recommendation or show proof that you've hired pest control. The landlord covers yard maintenance every 4 weeks and termite/rodent control.

This house doesn't allow any form of smoking and renting rooms out on Airbnb or anywhere else is prohibited.

Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Melody Lane have any available units?
1000 Melody Lane has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Melody Lane have?
Some of 1000 Melody Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Melody Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Melody Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Melody Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Melody Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Melody Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Melody Lane does offer parking.
Does 1000 Melody Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Melody Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Melody Lane have a pool?
No, 1000 Melody Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Melody Lane have accessible units?
No, 1000 Melody Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Melody Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Melody Lane has units with dishwashers.
