1000 Melody Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Amazing 4 Bed 2.5 Bath house on a half-acre in a quiet area in Roswell for rent available for immediate move-in! Video walkthrough tour available! 3-minute drive to Historic Roswell Downtown. Perfect for a family or professionals. Two car garage, spacious driveway and shed in the backyard (not fenced). The home has a spacious laundry room but you will have to provide your own laundry unit. There is a kitchen, breakfast area, dining room, family room, and den w/fireplace that is closed off. Master Bath has a shower, Second Bathroom upstairs has a tub/shower. Downstairs is the half bath. Kitchen & bathrooms updated. The water heater is Gas.



There is a non-refundable $55 application fee per applicant. The application includes a credit check (soft pull), background/identity check, evictions history, and income verification. Each applicant will receive a link to the application via email. This email will come from Avail.co. All adult (18+) applicants that would be a responsible party on the lease & contributing towards the rent will have to fill out an application.



Rent - reduced to $1,950 per month for a 1-year lease! At $1,950, this listing is priced $457 cheaper than the current market rate for a 4 bedroom home in Roswell (according to Hotpads). Refundable Security Deposit - $1950. Both due upon signing the lease. Rent payments & refundable security deposit will be made through Avail.co via Bank/ACH. Rent will be reduced to $1,900 a month & $1,900 security deposit if a 2-year lease is signed!



Maximum of 2 dogs under 50lbs allowed with a monthly pet fee of $50 per pet per month & refundable pet deposit of $200 per pet. No other animals allowed.



Tenant is responsible for utilities: (internet/cable, water+sewage+trash, electricity, gas, pest control). For pest control - we can provide a recommendation but it is mandatory that you either use our recommendation or show proof that you've hired pest control. The landlord covers yard maintenance every 4 weeks and termite/rodent control.



This house doesn't allow any form of smoking and renting rooms out on Airbnb or anywhere else is prohibited.



This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.