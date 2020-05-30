All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5301 West Jones Bridge Road

5301 West Jones Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

5301 West Jones Bridge Road, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,578 sf home is located in Norcross, GA. This home features plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 West Jones Bridge Road have any available units?
5301 West Jones Bridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 5301 West Jones Bridge Road have?
Some of 5301 West Jones Bridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 West Jones Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
5301 West Jones Bridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 West Jones Bridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5301 West Jones Bridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 5301 West Jones Bridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 5301 West Jones Bridge Road offers parking.
Does 5301 West Jones Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 West Jones Bridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 West Jones Bridge Road have a pool?
No, 5301 West Jones Bridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 5301 West Jones Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 5301 West Jones Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 West Jones Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5301 West Jones Bridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5301 West Jones Bridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5301 West Jones Bridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
