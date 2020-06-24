All apartments in Peachtree City
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
321 Loring Lane
Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:05 PM

321 Loring Lane

321 Loring Lane · No Longer Available
Location

321 Loring Lane, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
WOW, custom built home on over 7 acres! Classical touches throughout the home, steel beam construction, custom moldings,12 masonry fireplaces, hardwood floors, separate in-law suite/apartment, chef's kitchen, Dacor/sub zero appliances, 4 floor elevator, spacious master w/ sitting and balcony, 4 car garage + unfinished room above, plus beautifully landscaped backyard including pool + covered porch. This home has so much to offer! Stubbed full unfinished basement + unfinished attic w/ doors leading out to balcony where you can look at the stars! Fully furnished!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Loring Lane have any available units?
321 Loring Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 321 Loring Lane have?
Some of 321 Loring Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Loring Lane currently offering any rent specials?
321 Loring Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Loring Lane pet-friendly?
No, 321 Loring Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 321 Loring Lane offer parking?
Yes, 321 Loring Lane offers parking.
Does 321 Loring Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Loring Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Loring Lane have a pool?
Yes, 321 Loring Lane has a pool.
Does 321 Loring Lane have accessible units?
No, 321 Loring Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Loring Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Loring Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Loring Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Loring Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
