Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance tennis court accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar e-payments online portal package receiving trash valet

***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***



Live it. Love it! at Balmoral Village! Located in Braelinn Village, we are convenient to what you like to do: golf at Braelinn Golf Club, shop at The Avenue Peachtree City or enjoy the great outdoors at the Braelinn Rec Center and Rockspray Pond Park. At Balmoral Village, you will be on the golf cart trails and have golf cart charging stations, a Bark Park, lighted tennis courts, playground, and much more! Balmoral Village is zoned to the highly rated Fayette County Public Systems. We are proud to be recognized as an ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipient! Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award.Experience a move in so exceptional, we guarantee it. Live It. Love It. Guarantee. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.