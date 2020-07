Amenities

Available on 07/01. Well maintained 4 bedroom house in sought after Centennial subdivision in Peachtree City. Pristine condition - nice neutral color paint, hardwood floor in the entire house, granite kitchen counter top with abundance of cabinet space. Over sized master bedroom with walk-in closet, 3 additional bedroom on the second level with huge living room. 3 car garage and leveled back yard. Neighborhood pool, tennis court access.