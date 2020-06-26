2396 Charleston Oaks Lane

2396 Charleston Oaks Ln, North Decatur, GA 30030 Ridgeland Park
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
ISO F professional to share my home. Inclds pvt master BR with pvt attached bath. furnished or not. All utilities, laundry in unit, internet, use of common areas, free parking. Less than 2 miles to Emory or CDC, one mi to Decatur Square.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
