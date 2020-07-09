42 Middleton Trce

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool internet access tennis court

FURNISHED! SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE! Rate includes all furnishings, everything you need to just move into this gorgeous luxury home in prestigious Overlook of SummerGrove. Ideally located in the exclusive custom home section adjacent to main amenity area & golf course. Home is beautiful and immaculate. Main level includes an open plan w/separate living, dining, & family rm areas open to a state of the art kitchen w/working island, beautiful granite, high end appliances. 3 more BRs upstairs 2 BAs. Great patio & incredible yard! Resort style living w/3 pools, 100 acre lake, 8 tennis courts, ball fields, social events galore, 18 parks/playgrounds, ect. $3600/MO INCLUDES UTILITIES (cable/WiFi separate). APPT. A MUST CALL AGENT. NO SIGN IN YARD