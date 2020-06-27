All apartments in Newnan
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

278 Christians Walk

278 Christian's Walk · No Longer Available
Location

278 Christian's Walk, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Fantastic Floor Plan! 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom in Christian Corners! - This ADORABLE 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome has a fantastic floor plan! Living room features Corner fireplace & Updated ceiling fan; Vinyl faux-wood flooring in the main living areas creates a clean, updated look. Open kitchen has tons of great storage, Updated cabinets, Double sink, & Sleek black appliances; and Quaint dining area has Updated light fixture. Each bedroom has own separate bathroom which is GREAT FOR ROOMATES! Also includes Parking pad located in the rear, NO lawn maintenance & much more!

This home is an End-Unit located in the well-kept Christians Corners subdivision. Located just minutes from the Historic downtown Newnan, with plenty of shopping, tasty restaurants, churches, playgrounds & more!

Don't miss out on these features! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

(RLNE2721146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 278 Christians Walk have any available units?
278 Christians Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 278 Christians Walk have?
Some of 278 Christians Walk's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 278 Christians Walk currently offering any rent specials?
278 Christians Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 278 Christians Walk pet-friendly?
No, 278 Christians Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 278 Christians Walk offer parking?
Yes, 278 Christians Walk offers parking.
Does 278 Christians Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 278 Christians Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 278 Christians Walk have a pool?
No, 278 Christians Walk does not have a pool.
Does 278 Christians Walk have accessible units?
No, 278 Christians Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 278 Christians Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 278 Christians Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 278 Christians Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 278 Christians Walk does not have units with air conditioning.

