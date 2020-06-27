278 Christians Walk.

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated ceiling fan playground fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground

Fantastic Floor Plan! 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom in Christian Corners! - This ADORABLE 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome has a fantastic floor plan! Living room features Corner fireplace & Updated ceiling fan; Vinyl faux-wood flooring in the main living areas creates a clean, updated look. Open kitchen has tons of great storage, Updated cabinets, Double sink, & Sleek black appliances; and Quaint dining area has Updated light fixture. Each bedroom has own separate bathroom which is GREAT FOR ROOMATES! Also includes Parking pad located in the rear, NO lawn maintenance & much more!



This home is an End-Unit located in the well-kept Christians Corners subdivision. Located just minutes from the Historic downtown Newnan, with plenty of shopping, tasty restaurants, churches, playgrounds & more!



Don't miss out on these features! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!



(RLNE2721146)