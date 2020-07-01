21 2nd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

1 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors in the spacious living room and carpet in the bedroom.. Updated bathroom with new flooring, shower, and vanity. Located within walking distance to downtown Newnan and several local parks. Tenant responsible for utilities and does not include cable/internet.



Your Application will be denied if you do not meet the below standards for qualification:

Current photo identification and a valid social security number.

Monthly household income must exceed three times the rent. All income must be from a verifiable source. Unverifiable income will not be considered.

Positive references from all previous landlords for the previous 5 years.

No evictions or unpaid judgments from previous landlords.

Minimum credit score of 600.

A background check will be conducted on all applicants over 18. Applicant’s background must exhibit a pattern of responsibility.

Must be a non-smoker.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.