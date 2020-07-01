All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 21 2nd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
21 2nd Avenue
Last updated January 25 2020 at 3:30 PM

21 2nd Avenue

21 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21 2nd Avenue, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
1 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors in the spacious living room and carpet in the bedroom.. Updated bathroom with new flooring, shower, and vanity. Located within walking distance to downtown Newnan and several local parks. Tenant responsible for utilities and does not include cable/internet.

Your Application will be denied if you do not meet the below standards for qualification:
Current photo identification and a valid social security number.
Monthly household income must exceed three times the rent. All income must be from a verifiable source. Unverifiable income will not be considered.
Positive references from all previous landlords for the previous 5 years.
No evictions or unpaid judgments from previous landlords.
Minimum credit score of 600.
A background check will be conducted on all applicants over 18. Applicant’s background must exhibit a pattern of responsibility.
Must be a non-smoker.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 2nd Avenue have any available units?
21 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 21 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 21 2nd Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 21 2nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 21 2nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 21 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 21 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 2nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
Newnan Lofts
110 Field St
Newnan, GA 30263
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Newnan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University