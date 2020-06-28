13 Ashville Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GORGEOUS FAMILY HOME w/INVITING FRONT PORCH ON FULL UNFIN BASEMENT! Cool & Sophisticated look inside w/ Hardwood floors in every room, inc. bedrooms - no carpet! Beautiful Foyer entrance & Formal Dining rm. Master on main w/ trey ceiling, lg tiled shower & jetted tub! Guest bed/bath on main. SS Appl inc. newer Frig & double ovens. Solid surface counters & breakfast bar! Kitchen opens to Vaulted Family rm w/ cozy fireplace. Three good sized rooms upstairs with lg closets & separate vanities. Best bedroom/Bonus ideal as Rec room! Iron spindles on treads. Huge wide open unfinished basement - Lots of possibilities! Very quiet street. Enjoy Olmsted's amenities: Pool, Clubhouse, playground & Basketball, Lake Pets negotiable. Rental app/background check required