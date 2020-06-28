All apartments in Newnan
13 Ashville Pl

13 Ashville Place · No Longer Available
Location

13 Ashville Place, Newnan, GA 30265
Olmstead

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GORGEOUS FAMILY HOME w/INVITING FRONT PORCH ON FULL UNFIN BASEMENT! Cool & Sophisticated look inside w/ Hardwood floors in every room, inc. bedrooms - no carpet! Beautiful Foyer entrance & Formal Dining rm. Master on main w/ trey ceiling, lg tiled shower & jetted tub! Guest bed/bath on main. SS Appl inc. newer Frig & double ovens. Solid surface counters & breakfast bar! Kitchen opens to Vaulted Family rm w/ cozy fireplace. Three good sized rooms upstairs with lg closets & separate vanities. Best bedroom/Bonus ideal as Rec room! Iron spindles on treads. Huge wide open unfinished basement - Lots of possibilities! Very quiet street. Enjoy Olmsted's amenities: Pool, Clubhouse, playground & Basketball, Lake Pets negotiable. Rental app/background check required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Ashville Pl have any available units?
13 Ashville Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 13 Ashville Pl have?
Some of 13 Ashville Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Ashville Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13 Ashville Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Ashville Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 Ashville Pl is pet friendly.
Does 13 Ashville Pl offer parking?
No, 13 Ashville Pl does not offer parking.
Does 13 Ashville Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Ashville Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Ashville Pl have a pool?
Yes, 13 Ashville Pl has a pool.
Does 13 Ashville Pl have accessible units?
No, 13 Ashville Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Ashville Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Ashville Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Ashville Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Ashville Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
