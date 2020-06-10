All apartments in McDonough
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:27 PM

1328 Bass Lane

1328 Bass Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1328 Bass Lane, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautiful and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in McDonough is now available! This 2-story home features stainless appliances, granite counter-tops, and laminate wood floors! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 Bass Lane have any available units?
1328 Bass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 1328 Bass Lane have?
Some of 1328 Bass Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 Bass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1328 Bass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 Bass Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1328 Bass Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1328 Bass Lane offer parking?
No, 1328 Bass Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1328 Bass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 Bass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 Bass Lane have a pool?
No, 1328 Bass Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1328 Bass Lane have accessible units?
No, 1328 Bass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 Bass Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 Bass Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 Bass Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 Bass Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

