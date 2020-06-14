Apartment List
/
GA
/
mcdonough
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

63 Apartments for rent in McDonough, GA with garage

McDonough apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
16 Units Available
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1683 sqft
Chef-style kitchens with granite counters and modern appliances. Private patio or balcony. Walk-in closets. Community amenities include privacy gates, pool, grills, tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1486 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1492 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Farm
21 Units Available
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$942
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1390 sqft
Located in the heart of McDonough and convenient to dining, entertainment, and shopping. Good schools nearby. Recently renovated units feature alarm system and laundry hookups. Pet-friendly, pool, gym, tennis.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
18 Units Available
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,456
1483 sqft
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. An easy commute via Hampton Road awaits. Stay active in the 24-hour gym or by swimming laps in the pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
1 Unit Available
Haddon Place
4100 Hopewell Pl, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1445 sqft
Luxurious homes with lots of living space and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly. Lots of community offerings, including extra storage, magazine library, pool and car wash area. Near I-75. Close to South Point Shopping Center.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Wesley Lake
1 Unit Available
2116 Kellington Drive
2116 Kellington Drive, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1278 sqft
This 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom is located in the heart of McDonough with plenty of shopping and entertainment nearby. It has a large, well established yard, a two car garage and driveway with plenty of parking.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Avalon
1 Unit Available
5066 Pioneer Parkway
5066 Pioneer Parkway, McDonough, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,579
2054 sqft
Home Located in Henry County School District Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
1006 Mcconaughy Ct
1006 Mcconaughy Court, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
1006 McConaughy Court McDonough, GA 30253 Bedrooms: 3 Baths: 2.5 Another beautiful new townhome available now!!! Enjoy the crisp, clean experience of a new build in a brand new neighborhood.

1 of 16

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Avalon
1 Unit Available
177 Parkview Place Drive
177 Parkview Place Drive, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1855 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Parkview at Avalon community is located 30

1 of 14

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
165 Parkview Place Drive
165 Parkview Place Drive, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1830 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Parkview at Avalon community is located 30

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
140 Fashion Crossing
140 Fashion Crossing, McDonough, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
2943 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,943 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of McDonough

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2529 Shropshire Place
2529 Shropshire Place, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1630 sqft
GREAT LOCATION NEAR I75 Pembrooke Subdivision FEATURES: * 3 Bedroom / 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
968 Mill Rd
968 Mill Road, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2967 sqft
This is a single family home with two connected living areas on 3 + acres. This is the unit on the right with the 3 car garage. The rent includes all utilities and lawn maintenance.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Simpsons Mill Plantation
1 Unit Available
628 Christina Pl
628 Christina Place, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3363 sqft
If it's space that you are looking for, this is the one. It has front and rear stairs. If you was to relax, cool out in your jetted tub. This home also comes with it's own washer and drtyer. Talking about neighborhood amenities.
Results within 5 miles of McDonough
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
11 Units Available
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way, Locust Grove, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eagle's Brooke features one, two, and three-bedroom newly renovated apartment homes for rent in Locust Grove, Georgia - one of Atlanta's fastest growing suburbs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
109 Colony Park Lane
109 Colony Park Lane, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1782 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
245 Klinetop Drive
245 Klinetop Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1641 sqft
**Available Now*** Lovely 3BR 2.5BA McDonough home features an entrance foyer into the living room with fireplace that opens to the roomy kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar adjoining the dining area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eagles Landing
1 Unit Available
1509 Woodberry Court
1509 Woodberry Court, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1556 sqft
1509 Woodberry Court Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath Ranch with 2 car garage $1300 - This property will not last. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Ranch style home with fireplace, black appliances formal dinning room and 2 car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1840 Highway 81 E
1840 Keys Road, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1850 sqft
1/2 off 1st month if Move-in by May 31: Great Property with prime location: 3bed/2bath House with 2 car garage on 1+Acre lot. It features both formal living and dining rooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9102 Alden Dr
9102 Alden Drive, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2240 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home with vaulted ceilings, large kitchen, wood floors, formal dining room, and great master suite with trey ceiling, double vanity, garden tub & separate shower! Resident Benefit Package & Lawn care included.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
144 Colony Park Ln
144 Colony Park Lane, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1827 sqft
Spacious three bedroom, 2.5 bath, town house with large master bedroom and bath with double vanity. Large open kitchen and separate dining room. One car garage. Convenient to I-75, shopping, and dining. Near schools. Near Tanger Outlet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
358 Southgate Dr
358 Southgate Dr, Heron Bay, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1621 sqft
the gables at heron bay. cottage style home, level. fenced back yard. step less, split-bedroom plan. this one wont last long!
City Guide for McDonough, GA

“With lands that are fertile and productive, with an intelligent and industrious citizenship, the county’s growth and prosperity are assured.” Thus wrote Mrs. R. H. Hankinson in 1921 for Henry County’s 100th birthday.

McDonough, Georgia, is the Henry County seat and a city still very proud of its heritage. Modern McDonough residents are the first to proclaim the city a family-oriented community bent on keeping all the bad features of modern living away. If you appreciate awards and honors, then you’ll like knowing McDonough has racked them up. It has been named a City of Character, certified as a City of Ethics, and named a National Main Street City. If you accuse this small city of approximately 22,000 people of being a bit naïve, its residents will come out strongly in favor of you finding another place to live. What do you expect from a city named after Commodore Thomas MacDonough, of War of 1812 fame? This is a city that could be called a microcosm of the U.S. in that it has a diverse population in terms of ethnicities, income and housing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in McDonough, GA

McDonough apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough 3 BedroomsMcDonough Accessible ApartmentsMcDonough Apartments under $1,000McDonough Apartments under $1,100
McDonough Apartments under $1,200McDonough Apartments with BalconyMcDonough Apartments with GarageMcDonough Apartments with GymMcDonough Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Apartments with PoolMcDonough Apartments with Washer-DryerMcDonough Cheap PlacesMcDonough Dog Friendly ApartmentsMcDonough Luxury PlacesMcDonough Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College