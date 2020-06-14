63 Apartments for rent in McDonough, GA with garage
“With lands that are fertile and productive, with an intelligent and industrious citizenship, the county’s growth and prosperity are assured.” Thus wrote Mrs. R. H. Hankinson in 1921 for Henry County’s 100th birthday.
McDonough, Georgia, is the Henry County seat and a city still very proud of its heritage. Modern McDonough residents are the first to proclaim the city a family-oriented community bent on keeping all the bad features of modern living away. If you appreciate awards and honors, then you’ll like knowing McDonough has racked them up. It has been named a City of Character, certified as a City of Ethics, and named a National Main Street City. If you accuse this small city of approximately 22,000 people of being a bit naïve, its residents will come out strongly in favor of you finding another place to live. What do you expect from a city named after Commodore Thomas MacDonough, of War of 1812 fame? This is a city that could be called a microcosm of the U.S. in that it has a diverse population in terms of ethnicities, income and housing. See more
McDonough apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.