Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

61 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in McDonough, GA

Finding an apartment in McDonough that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
16 Units Available
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1683 sqft
Chef-style kitchens with granite counters and modern appliances. Private patio or balcony. Walk-in closets. Community amenities include privacy gates, pool, grills, tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1486 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1492 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
The Farm
21 Units Available
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$942
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1390 sqft
Located in the heart of McDonough and convenient to dining, entertainment, and shopping. Good schools nearby. Recently renovated units feature alarm system and laundry hookups. Pet-friendly, pool, gym, tennis.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
9 Units Available
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$893
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1390 sqft
Shopping opportunities abound, with South Point Shopping Center just down the road. Comfortable carpet invites bare feet. Stay cool with air conditioning or take a dip in the pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
18 Units Available
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,456
1483 sqft
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. An easy commute via Hampton Road awaits. Stay active in the 24-hour gym or by swimming laps in the pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
1 Unit Available
Haddon Place
4100 Hopewell Pl, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1445 sqft
Luxurious homes with lots of living space and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly. Lots of community offerings, including extra storage, magazine library, pool and car wash area. Near I-75. Close to South Point Shopping Center.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
312 Rankin Circle
312 Rankin Circle, McDonough, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1705 sqft
The available date shown is tentatively scheduled and is subject to change. No showings are allowed until after the available date.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Wesley Lake
1 Unit Available
2116 Kellington Drive
2116 Kellington Drive, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1278 sqft
This 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom is located in the heart of McDonough with plenty of shopping and entertainment nearby. It has a large, well established yard, a two car garage and driveway with plenty of parking.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Avalon
1 Unit Available
732 Galveston Way
732 Galveston Way, McDonough, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2324 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Avalon
1 Unit Available
5014 Pioneer Parkway
5014 Pioneer Parkway, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
2000 sqft
You will need to see it to believe what this home has to offer. Has tons of space, very open. This is ready for you to call it home. This wont last long. Call Venetta 404-645-1659 This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
1006 Mcconaughy Ct
1006 Mcconaughy Court, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
1006 McConaughy Court McDonough, GA 30253 Bedrooms: 3 Baths: 2.5 Another beautiful new townhome available now!!! Enjoy the crisp, clean experience of a new build in a brand new neighborhood.

1 of 18

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Wesley Lake
1 Unit Available
325 Concord Terrace
325 Concord Ter, McDonough, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,460
1887 sqft
A charming home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths is now available for move-in! This home features beautiful hard wood floors with natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops! The master bath has a

1 of 16

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Avalon
1 Unit Available
177 Parkview Place Drive
177 Parkview Place Drive, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1855 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Parkview at Avalon community is located 30

1 of 14

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
165 Parkview Place Drive
165 Parkview Place Drive, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1830 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Parkview at Avalon community is located 30

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
152 Hinton Dr
152 Hinton Drive, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
832 sqft
COMING SOON: Incredible character at an amazing price! Tucked away in wooded privacy and quiet ambience, this charming ranch is your ideal answer to a life of simplicity.
Results within 1 mile of McDonough

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
88 Angie Drive Unit 5
88 Angie Dr, Henry County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Unit Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 Quiet Lakefront Property/Elegant 2BR 1BA Townhome - Property Id: 298575 The inside is being renovated! It will include a completely renovated kitchen with new cabinets, countertops and flooring, and new appliances! We

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
145 Wellington Dr
145 Wellington Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1 sqft
Clean 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home,all electric,no smoking or pets allowed,Henry High school system, New Kitchen, floor Counters resurfaced cabinets resurfaced stainless steal appliances added. Bathroom counters refinished.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Simpsons Mill Plantation
1 Unit Available
1023 Field View Drive
1023 Field View Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1584 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of McDonough
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
11 Units Available
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way, Locust Grove, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eagle's Brooke features one, two, and three-bedroom newly renovated apartment homes for rent in Locust Grove, Georgia - one of Atlanta's fastest growing suburbs.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1840 Highway 81 E
1840 Keys Road, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1850 sqft
1/2 off 1st month if Move-in by May 31: Great Property with prime location: 3bed/2bath House with 2 car garage on 1+Acre lot. It features both formal living and dining rooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1015 Allegiance Drive
1015 Allegiance Drive, Locust Grove, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1896 sqft
A charming home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths in Locust Grove is NOW available for move-in! Stay tuned for photo's! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1024 Allegiance Drive
1024 Allegiance Drive, Locust Grove, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1983 sqft
A charming home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths in Locust Grove is NOW available for move-in! Stay tuned for photo's! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit
City Guide for McDonough, GA

“With lands that are fertile and productive, with an intelligent and industrious citizenship, the county’s growth and prosperity are assured.” Thus wrote Mrs. R. H. Hankinson in 1921 for Henry County’s 100th birthday.

McDonough, Georgia, is the Henry County seat and a city still very proud of its heritage. Modern McDonough residents are the first to proclaim the city a family-oriented community bent on keeping all the bad features of modern living away. If you appreciate awards and honors, then you’ll like knowing McDonough has racked them up. It has been named a City of Character, certified as a City of Ethics, and named a National Main Street City. If you accuse this small city of approximately 22,000 people of being a bit naïve, its residents will come out strongly in favor of you finding another place to live. What do you expect from a city named after Commodore Thomas MacDonough, of War of 1812 fame? This is a city that could be called a microcosm of the U.S. in that it has a diverse population in terms of ethnicities, income and housing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in McDonough, GA

Finding an apartment in McDonough that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

