2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 AM
21 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in McDonough, GA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1192 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1188 sqft
Located in the heart of McDonough and convenient to dining, entertainment, and shopping. Good schools nearby. Recently renovated units feature alarm system and laundry hookups. Pet-friendly, pool, gym, tennis.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
17 Units Available
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1404 sqft
Chef-style kitchens with granite counters and modern appliances. Private patio or balcony. Walk-in closets. Community amenities include privacy gates, pool, grills, tennis court and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1188 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
The Farm
20 Units Available
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
17 Units Available
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1235 sqft
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. An easy commute via Hampton Road awaits. Stay active in the 24-hour gym or by swimming laps in the pool.
Results within 5 miles of McDonough
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
15 Units Available
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way, Locust Grove, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1269 sqft
Eagle's Brooke features one, two, and three-bedroom newly renovated apartment homes for rent in Locust Grove, Georgia - one of Atlanta's fastest growing suburbs.
Results within 10 miles of McDonough
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
41 Units Available
Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
1281 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1143 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1204 sqft
Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
10 Units Available
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1176 sqft
The beautiful homes in this community feature washer and dryer hookups and additional storage. Residents are privy to a tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Located just down the street from Mays Crossing Shopping Center.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
27 Units Available
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1052 sqft
Convenient One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near junction of I-75 and I-675. Extra storage and walk-in closets provide space. Cable included. Pet-friendly community with dog park, pool, tennis court and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1245 sqft
Are you ready to Live Life Better? Crossings at Eagle's Landing Apartment Homes offers luxury living with newly renovated apartment homes and extra spacious floorplans.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1095 sqft
Luxury apartments near Highway 23 with garden tubs and walk-in closets. Community has controlled access and detached garage. Swimming pool on site. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance service.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
3 Units Available
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1152 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
32 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1188 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Historic Brookhaven
13 Units Available
Grande Club
3740 Club Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1115 sqft
Welcome to the best of luxury apartment living in the Atlanta metro area at Grande Club Apartments in Duluth Georgia. Conveniently located just off of Steve Reynolds Blvd.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1152 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
6 Units Available
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1183 sqft
Oversized apartments in Stockbridge residential community, right in the middle of the Eagle's Landing school district. Homes have cable and internet included. Residents can also enjoy a resort-style swimming pool and lighted tennis court.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1301 sqft
Convenient to Mays Crossing Shopping Center and Stockbridge Village, this gated community offers two swimming pools, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, built-in computer desks, alarm systems and balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
15 Units Available
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1233 sqft
Spectacular townhomes in the heart of Stockbridge. Community clubhouse, 24-hour gym and car care center all located on the site. Units come with cable TV, ceiling fans and alarm system.
