Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

Echelon Park

Open Now until 6pm
740 McDonough Parkway · (678) 257-3496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Rent Special
SUMMER SAVINGS! Receive $500 upfront & ask about our select units specials! Contact leasing office for details..




Location

740 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, GA 30253

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0104 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 961 sqft

Unit 0224 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0804 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1285 sqft

Unit 0321 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1155 sqft

Unit 0210 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1155 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0915 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,273

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Unit 0507 · Avail. Oct 14

$1,333

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Echelon Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Set your sights on Echelon Park?Apartments and get ready to discover the fashionable lifestyle of our?centrally-located?apartments in McDonough, GA. Outfitted with everything you need, the one, two, and three-bedroom?floor plans?of our community are ready to make you feel at?home?from the first moment. Pets allowed!?

Get ready to unwind and enjoy the perks that come with living in an upgraded?apartment, surrounded by pristine landscapes, and a thoughtful collection of amenities. On our grounds, you can do whatever your heart desires. Whether you want to grab your favorite brew at the coffee bar, soak in the sun by the resort-style pool, check out the Tiki sand bar and relax on the swings, play catch with your furry friend at the dog park, or unwind in the privacy of your?home. We also thought of your convenience and added detached garages and indoor parking, along with a 24-hour fitness center and a business center to help you stay on top of your game. Inside your apartment, you will

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Trash
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $10/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Echelon Park have any available units?
Echelon Park has 9 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Echelon Park have?
Some of Echelon Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Echelon Park currently offering any rent specials?
Echelon Park is offering the following rent specials: SUMMER SAVINGS! Receive $500 upfront & ask about our select units specials! Contact leasing office for details..
Is Echelon Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Echelon Park is pet friendly.
Does Echelon Park offer parking?
Yes, Echelon Park offers parking.
Does Echelon Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Echelon Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Echelon Park have a pool?
Yes, Echelon Park has a pool.
Does Echelon Park have accessible units?
No, Echelon Park does not have accessible units.
Does Echelon Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Echelon Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Echelon Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Echelon Park has units with air conditioning.

