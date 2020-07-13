/
/
/
apartments under 1200
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 PM
40 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in McDonough, GA
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,072
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1683 sqft
Chef-style kitchens with granite counters and modern appliances. Private patio or balcony. Walk-in closets. Community amenities include privacy gates, pool, grills, tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
20 Units Available
The Farm
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
16 Units Available
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1492 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
19 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,118
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1486 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
9 Units Available
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1390 sqft
Located in the heart of McDonough and convenient to dining, entertainment, and shopping. Good schools nearby. Recently renovated units feature alarm system and laundry hookups. Pet-friendly, pool, gym, tennis.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$837
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1390 sqft
Shopping opportunities abound, with South Point Shopping Center just down the road. Comfortable carpet invites bare feet. Stay cool with air conditioning or take a dip in the pool.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
10 Units Available
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,196
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1483 sqft
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. An easy commute via Hampton Road awaits. Stay active in the 24-hour gym or by swimming laps in the pool.
1 of 1
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
152 Hinton Dr
152 Hinton Drive, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
832 sqft
COMING SOON: Incredible character at an amazing price! Tucked away in wooded privacy and quiet ambience, this charming ranch is your ideal answer to a life of simplicity.
Results within 1 mile of McDonough
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
145 Wellington Dr
145 Wellington Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1 sqft
Clean 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home,all electric,no smoking or pets allowed,Henry High school system, New Kitchen, floor Counters resurfaced cabinets resurfaced stainless steal appliances added. Bathroom counters refinished.
Results within 5 miles of McDonough
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way, Locust Grove, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,186
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly upgraded apartment homes in Locust Grove, GA. Eagle's Brooke is a newly renovated luxury apartment community nestled just outside Atlanta in Locust Grove, GA.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
146 Olde Hampton Way
146 Olde Hampton Way, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
146 Olde Hampton Way Available 08/01/20 Ranch style home in Hampton - Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. There is a kitchen with an eating area. There is a dining room and a living room w/ a fireplace.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
220 Lafayette St.
220 Lafayette Street, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
House in Locust Grove - This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The master is on the main level. There is a living room w/ a fireplace. It has a large eat in kitchen. There is a double garage. there is a large backyard that is fenced.
Results within 10 miles of McDonough
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,109
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1395 sqft
Convenient One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near junction of I-75 and I-675. Extra storage and walk-in closets provide space. Cable included. Pet-friendly community with dog park, pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1273 sqft
Luxury apartments near Highway 23 with garden tubs and walk-in closets. Community has controlled access and detached garage. Swimming pool on site. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,037
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1426 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1323 sqft
The beautiful homes in this community feature washer and dryer hookups and additional storage. Residents are privy to a tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Located just down the street from Mays Crossing Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
27 Units Available
Historic Brookhaven
Grande Club
3740 Club Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1513 sqft
Welcome to the best of luxury apartment living in the Atlanta metro area at Grande Club Apartments in Duluth GA. Conveniently located just off of Steve Reynolds Blvd.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1295 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
12 Units Available
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1479 sqft
Are you ready to Live Life Better? Crossings at Eagle's Landing Apartment Homes offers luxury living with newly renovated apartment homes and extra spacious floorplans.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
21 Units Available
Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1394 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
3 Units Available
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular townhomes in the heart of Stockbridge. Community clubhouse, 24-hour gym and car care center all located on the site. Units come with cable TV, ceiling fans and alarm system.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
5 Units Available
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1419 sqft
Oversized apartments in Stockbridge residential community, right in the middle of the Eagle's Landing school district. Homes have cable and internet included. Residents can also enjoy a resort-style swimming pool and lighted tennis court.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
9 Units Available
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1440 sqft
Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Similar Pages
McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough 3 BedroomsMcDonough Apartments under $1,000McDonough Apartments under $1,100
McDonough Apartments under $1,200McDonough Apartments with BalconyMcDonough Apartments with GarageMcDonough Apartments with GymMcDonough Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA