Last updated June 14 2020

26 Apartments for rent in McDonough, GA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to McDonough renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Last updated June 14
16 Units Available
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1683 sqft
Chef-style kitchens with granite counters and modern appliances. Private patio or balcony. Walk-in closets. Community amenities include privacy gates, pool, grills, tennis court and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14
15 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1486 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 14
17 Units Available
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1492 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Last updated June 14
The Farm
21 Units Available
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Last updated June 14
$
13 Units Available
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$942
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1390 sqft
Located in the heart of McDonough and convenient to dining, entertainment, and shopping. Good schools nearby. Recently renovated units feature alarm system and laundry hookups. Pet-friendly, pool, gym, tennis.
Last updated June 14
9 Units Available
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$893
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1390 sqft
Shopping opportunities abound, with South Point Shopping Center just down the road. Comfortable carpet invites bare feet. Stay cool with air conditioning or take a dip in the pool.
Last updated June 14
18 Units Available
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,456
1483 sqft
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. An easy commute via Hampton Road awaits. Stay active in the 24-hour gym or by swimming laps in the pool.
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
Haddon Place
4100 Hopewell Pl, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1445 sqft
Luxurious homes with lots of living space and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly. Lots of community offerings, including extra storage, magazine library, pool and car wash area. Near I-75. Close to South Point Shopping Center.
Results within 5 miles of McDonough
Last updated June 14
11 Units Available
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way, Locust Grove, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eagle's Brooke features one, two, and three-bedroom newly renovated apartment homes for rent in Locust Grove, Georgia - one of Atlanta's fastest growing suburbs.

Last updated June 13
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
1124 Pebble Creek Lane
1124 Pebble Creek Lane, Heron Bay, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
6098 sqft
Beautiful Commuinty - The Enclave Community This lovely home has 4 Bedroom/3 Full Bath home has space for everyone. Master is just right for oversized furniture and has a sitting area and walk-in closet. Hardwoods on most of the main floor.
Results within 10 miles of McDonough
Last updated June 14
39 Units Available
Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1394 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated June 14
26 Units Available
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,119
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1395 sqft
Convenient One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near junction of I-75 and I-675. Extra storage and walk-in closets provide space. Cable included. Pet-friendly community with dog park, pool, tennis court and gym.
Last updated June 14
$
8 Units Available
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1440 sqft
Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location.
Last updated June 14
$
10 Units Available
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1479 sqft
Are you ready to Live Life Better? Crossings at Eagle's Landing Apartment Homes offers luxury living with newly renovated apartment homes and extra spacious floorplans.
Last updated June 14
Historic Brookhaven
12 Units Available
Grande Club
3740 Club Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1513 sqft
Welcome to the best of luxury apartment living in the Atlanta metro area at Grande Club Apartments in Duluth Georgia. Conveniently located just off of Steve Reynolds Blvd.
Last updated June 14
11 Units Available
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1489 sqft
Convenient to Mays Crossing Shopping Center and Stockbridge Village, this gated community offers two swimming pools, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, built-in computer desks, alarm systems and balconies.
Last updated June 14
4 Units Available
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 14
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1426 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
Last updated June 14
10 Units Available
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$983
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1273 sqft
Luxury apartments near Highway 23 with garden tubs and walk-in closets. Community has controlled access and detached garage. Swimming pool on site. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance service.
Last updated June 14
11 Units Available
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1323 sqft
The beautiful homes in this community feature washer and dryer hookups and additional storage. Residents are privy to a tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Located just down the street from Mays Crossing Shopping Center.
Last updated June 14
13 Units Available
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1428 sqft
Spectacular townhomes in the heart of Stockbridge. Community clubhouse, 24-hour gym and car care center all located on the site. Units come with cable TV, ceiling fans and alarm system.
Last updated June 10
3 Units Available
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
Charming community near the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool with a sundeck in a park-like setting. Homes feature a full-size washer and dryer, chef-style kitchen, and separate dining areas.
Last updated June 14
4 Units Available
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized apartments in Stockbridge residential community, right in the middle of the Eagle's Landing school district. Homes have cable and internet included. Residents can also enjoy a resort-style swimming pool and lighted tennis court.
Last updated June 14
2 Units Available
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
1390 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
City Guide for McDonough, GA

“With lands that are fertile and productive, with an intelligent and industrious citizenship, the county’s growth and prosperity are assured.” Thus wrote Mrs. R. H. Hankinson in 1921 for Henry County’s 100th birthday.

McDonough, Georgia, is the Henry County seat and a city still very proud of its heritage. Modern McDonough residents are the first to proclaim the city a family-oriented community bent on keeping all the bad features of modern living away. If you appreciate awards and honors, then you’ll like knowing McDonough has racked them up. It has been named a City of Character, certified as a City of Ethics, and named a National Main Street City. If you accuse this small city of approximately 22,000 people of being a bit naïve, its residents will come out strongly in favor of you finding another place to live. What do you expect from a city named after Commodore Thomas MacDonough, of War of 1812 fame? This is a city that could be called a microcosm of the U.S. in that it has a diverse population in terms of ethnicities, income and housing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in McDonough, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to McDonough renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

