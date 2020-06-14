26 Apartments for rent in McDonough, GA with gym
“With lands that are fertile and productive, with an intelligent and industrious citizenship, the county’s growth and prosperity are assured.” Thus wrote Mrs. R. H. Hankinson in 1921 for Henry County’s 100th birthday.
McDonough, Georgia, is the Henry County seat and a city still very proud of its heritage. Modern McDonough residents are the first to proclaim the city a family-oriented community bent on keeping all the bad features of modern living away. If you appreciate awards and honors, then you’ll like knowing McDonough has racked them up. It has been named a City of Character, certified as a City of Ethics, and named a National Main Street City. If you accuse this small city of approximately 22,000 people of being a bit naïve, its residents will come out strongly in favor of you finding another place to live. What do you expect from a city named after Commodore Thomas MacDonough, of War of 1812 fame? This is a city that could be called a microcosm of the U.S. in that it has a diverse population in terms of ethnicities, income and housing. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to McDonough renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.