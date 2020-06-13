/
3 bedroom apartments
127 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in McDonough, GA
15 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1486 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
The Farm
21 Units Available
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
18 Units Available
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,456
1483 sqft
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. An easy commute via Hampton Road awaits. Stay active in the 24-hour gym or by swimming laps in the pool.
17 Units Available
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1492 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
18 Units Available
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1683 sqft
Chef-style kitchens with granite counters and modern appliances. Private patio or balcony. Walk-in closets. Community amenities include privacy gates, pool, grills, tennis court and clubhouse.
3 Units Available
Haddon Place
4100 Hopewell Pl, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1445 sqft
Luxurious homes with lots of living space and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly. Lots of community offerings, including extra storage, magazine library, pool and car wash area. Near I-75. Close to South Point Shopping Center.
10 Units Available
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1390 sqft
Shopping opportunities abound, with South Point Shopping Center just down the road. Comfortable carpet invites bare feet. Stay cool with air conditioning or take a dip in the pool.
12 Units Available
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1390 sqft
Located in the heart of McDonough and convenient to dining, entertainment, and shopping. Good schools nearby. Recently renovated units feature alarm system and laundry hookups. Pet-friendly, pool, gym, tennis.
1 Unit Available
312 Rankin Circle
312 Rankin Circle, McDonough, GA
The available date shown is tentatively scheduled and is subject to change. No showings are allowed until after the available date.
Wesley Lake
1 Unit Available
2116 Kellington Drive
2116 Kellington Drive, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1278 sqft
This 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom is located in the heart of McDonough with plenty of shopping and entertainment nearby. It has a large, well established yard, a two car garage and driveway with plenty of parking.
Avalon
1 Unit Available
732 Galveston Way
732 Galveston Way, McDonough, GA
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Avalon
1 Unit Available
5014 Pioneer Parkway
5014 Pioneer Parkway, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
2000 sqft
You will need to see it to believe what this home has to offer. Has tons of space, very open. This is ready for you to call it home. This wont last long. Call Venetta 404-645-1659 This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
Avalon
1 Unit Available
5066 Pioneer Parkway
5066 Pioneer Parkway, McDonough, GA
Home Located in Henry County School District Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
1198 Creek Crossing Dr.
1198 Creek Crossing Drive, McDonough, GA
Beautiful home in Ola schools - Beautiful new home. It is located in McDonough. The neighborhood has pool and tennis courts. 9' Trey ceilings, Double vanities, 2 story foyer, Hardwoods and carpet.
1 Unit Available
220 Cabriolet Trail
220 Cabriolet Trail, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1032 sqft
- (RLNE2389025)
1 Unit Available
73 Morgan Dr
73 Morgan Drive, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
Cute brick ranch home off the McDonough Square. 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Hardwood floors. Large front and back yard. 2 car carport.
City Square
1 Unit Available
1865 Neighborhood Walk
1865 Neighborhood Walk, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1320 sqft
Affordable Three bedroom/two bath ranch house in a swim/tennis neighborhood. Big backyard; great for everyone. Easy access to daycare; shopping; post office and highway. New schools in the area. HOUSE IS OCCUPIED.
1 Unit Available
1006 Mcconaughy Ct
1006 Mcconaughy Court, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
1006 McConaughy Court McDonough, GA 30253 Bedrooms: 3 Baths: 2.5 Another beautiful new townhome available now!!! Enjoy the crisp, clean experience of a new build in a brand new neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
220 Cabriolet Ct
220 Cabriolet Trl, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1032 sqft
GAMLS LOCKBOX, all brick, new carpet and new paint, three bedrooms, large eat in kitchen.
Wesley Lake
1 Unit Available
325 Concord Terrace
325 Concord Ter, McDonough, GA
A charming home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths is now available for move-in! This home features beautiful hard wood floors with natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops! The master bath has a
Avalon
1 Unit Available
177 Parkview Place Drive
177 Parkview Place Drive, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1855 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Parkview at Avalon community is located 30
1 Unit Available
165 Parkview Place Drive
165 Parkview Place Drive, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1830 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Parkview at Avalon community is located 30
1 Unit Available
140 Fashion Crossing
140 Fashion Crossing, McDonough, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,943 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of McDonough
1 Unit Available
167 Sherwood Loop
167 Sherwood Loop, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1011 sqft
***Available Now *** See this alluring ranch style 3BR 1BA home! Beautiful living room with a large window, great for natural lighting and relaxation. Laminated hardwood flooring throughout with carpet in each bedroom.
