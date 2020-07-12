63 Apartments for rent in McDonough, GA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1492 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
The Farm
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
17 Units Available
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,088
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1683 sqft
Chef-style kitchens with granite counters and modern appliances. Private patio or balcony. Walk-in closets. Community amenities include privacy gates, pool, grills, tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,118
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1486 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1390 sqft
Located in the heart of McDonough and convenient to dining, entertainment, and shopping. Good schools nearby. Recently renovated units feature alarm system and laundry hookups. Pet-friendly, pool, gym, tennis.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
6 Units Available
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$837
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1390 sqft
Shopping opportunities abound, with South Point Shopping Center just down the road. Comfortable carpet invites bare feet. Stay cool with air conditioning or take a dip in the pool.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
10 Units Available
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,196
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1483 sqft
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. An easy commute via Hampton Road awaits. Stay active in the 24-hour gym or by swimming laps in the pool.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
212 Rankin Cir
212 Rankin Circle, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1734 sqft
Lovely Home with open floor plan, Large master ensuite with separate shower and garden tub. Family room with fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon
177 Parkview Place Drive
177 Parkview Place Drive, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1855 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Parkview at Avalon community is located 30

1 of 14

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
165 Parkview Place Drive
165 Parkview Place Drive, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1830 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Parkview at Avalon community is located 30

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
140 Fashion Crossing
140 Fashion Crossing, McDonough, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
2943 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,943 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon
733 Galveston Way
733 Galveston Way, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2083 sqft
733 Galveston Way Mcdonough GA. 30253 Housing vouchers not accepted on this home Move In Now Yard to be fenced soon! Brand New home! Home has open living room kitchen dining concept. Half Bathroom downstairs for your guest.
Results within 1 mile of McDonough

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
555 Chaseridge Drive
555 Chaseridge Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1721 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
600 Chase Ridge Drive
600 Chaseridge Dr, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1586 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of McDonough
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
17 Units Available
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way, Locust Grove, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,186
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly upgraded apartment homes in Locust Grove, GA. Eagle's Brooke is a newly renovated luxury apartment community nestled just outside Atlanta in Locust Grove, GA.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
703 Derek Place
703 Derek Place, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1444 sqft
Spacious Home in Locust Grove of Georgia Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
394 Lossie Lane
394 Lossie Lane, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1476 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
136 Summit View Dr
136 Summit View Drive, Stockbridge, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2662 sqft
Coming Soon--Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home in The Summit @ Eagles Landing. Main floor boasts an eat in kitchen, formal dining room and living room. Home also has a family room with fireplace. Laundry room is upstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
220 Lafayette St.
220 Lafayette Street, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
House in Locust Grove - This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The master is on the main level. There is a living room w/ a fireplace. It has a large eat in kitchen. There is a double garage. there is a large backyard that is fenced.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
293 Lossie Lane
293 Lossie Lane, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1407 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,407 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
564 Rosalind Terrace
564 Rosalind Terrace, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
2034 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,034 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
230 Summertown Drive
230 Summertown Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1600 sqft
Receive $500 Off First Full Months Rent Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,600 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 16

Last updated March 25 at 10:44am
1 Unit Available
162 Robbens Drive
162 Robbens Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1591 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Williamsburg Plantation
3027 Lincoln Log Way
3027 Lincoln Log Way, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2386 sqft
Get ready for this 4 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom , recently renovated home located minutes from both downtown McDonough and Locust Grove.
City Guide for McDonough, GA

“With lands that are fertile and productive, with an intelligent and industrious citizenship, the county’s growth and prosperity are assured.” Thus wrote Mrs. R. H. Hankinson in 1921 for Henry County’s 100th birthday.

McDonough, Georgia, is the Henry County seat and a city still very proud of its heritage. Modern McDonough residents are the first to proclaim the city a family-oriented community bent on keeping all the bad features of modern living away. If you appreciate awards and honors, then you’ll like knowing McDonough has racked them up. It has been named a City of Character, certified as a City of Ethics, and named a National Main Street City. If you accuse this small city of approximately 22,000 people of being a bit naïve, its residents will come out strongly in favor of you finding another place to live. What do you expect from a city named after Commodore Thomas MacDonough, of War of 1812 fame? This is a city that could be called a microcosm of the U.S. in that it has a diverse population in terms of ethnicities, income and housing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in McDonough, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some McDonough apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

