luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:41 AM
82 Luxury Apartments for rent in McDonough, GA
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1390 sqft
Located in the heart of McDonough and convenient to dining, entertainment, and shopping. Good schools nearby. Recently renovated units feature alarm system and laundry hookups. Pet-friendly, pool, gym, tennis.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
17 Units Available
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1492 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
The Farm
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
19 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,306
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1486 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
9 Units Available
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,196
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1483 sqft
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. An easy commute via Hampton Road awaits. Stay active in the 24-hour gym or by swimming laps in the pool.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
18 Units Available
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,058
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1683 sqft
Chef-style kitchens with granite counters and modern appliances. Private patio or balcony. Walk-in closets. Community amenities include privacy gates, pool, grills, tennis court and clubhouse.
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
City Square
6065 Flagstaf Walk
6065 Flagstaf Walk, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1800 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
Avalon
5014 Pioneer Parkway
5014 Pioneer Parkway, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
2000 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2000 square foot home has open floor plan. This home offers features you will love to call home to include lots of space is a MUST SEE! Take a self guided tour through Rently.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
4020 Monarch Drive
4020 Monarch Drive, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1420 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
City Square
6230 Winston Trace
6230 Winston Trace, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1353 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
212 Rankin Cir
212 Rankin Circle, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1734 sqft
Lovely Home with open floor plan, Large master ensuite with separate shower and garden tub. Family room with fireplace.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
Wesley Lake
325 Concord Terrace
325 Concord Ter, McDonough, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,460
1887 sqft
A charming home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths is now available for move-in! This home features beautiful hard wood floors with natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops! The master bath has a
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon
177 Parkview Place Drive
177 Parkview Place Drive, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1855 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Parkview at Avalon community is located 30
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
165 Parkview Place Drive
165 Parkview Place Drive, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1830 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Parkview at Avalon community is located 30
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
140 Fashion Crossing
140 Fashion Crossing, McDonough, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
2943 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,943 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 11 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
Avalon
733 Galveston Way
733 Galveston Way, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2083 sqft
733 Galveston Way Mcdonough GA. 30253 Housing vouchers not accepted on this home Move In Now Yard to be fenced soon! Brand New home! Home has open living room kitchen dining concept. Half Bathroom downstairs for your guest.
Results within 1 mile of McDonough
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
555 Chaseridge Drive
555 Chaseridge Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1721 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 9 at 04:50pm
Contact for Availability
Westridge
1716 Anniston Drive
1716 Anniston Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2621 Cornwall Drive
2621 Cornwall Drive, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2480 sqft
2621 Cornwall Drive Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON AUGUST !!! Like-Brand New 4 Bed/3 Bath Two-Story Craftsman In Lovely McDonough! - One of the finer homes we offer, this four-bedroom/three bath has upgrades throughout! A two-story home in the
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
195 Sherwood Loop
195 Sherwood Loop, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1109 sqft
This home has been completely renovated. New countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Simpsons Mill Plantation
424 Savannah Place
424 Savannah Place, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1693 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,693 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
108 Stoney Brook Way
108 Stoney Brook Way, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1288 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,288 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
238 Pebble Creek Drive
238 Pebble Creek Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1492 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
600 Chase Ridge Drive
600 Chaseridge Dr, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1586 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
