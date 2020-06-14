31 Apartments for rent in McDonough, GA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for McDonough renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1486 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1492 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
The Farm
21 Units Available
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$893
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1390 sqft
Shopping opportunities abound, with South Point Shopping Center just down the road. Comfortable carpet invites bare feet. Stay cool with air conditioning or take a dip in the pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
1 Unit Available
Haddon Place
4100 Hopewell Pl, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1445 sqft
Luxurious homes with lots of living space and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly. Lots of community offerings, including extra storage, magazine library, pool and car wash area. Near I-75. Close to South Point Shopping Center.

1 of 18

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Wesley Lake
1 Unit Available
325 Concord Terrace
325 Concord Ter, McDonough, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,460
1887 sqft
A charming home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths is now available for move-in! This home features beautiful hard wood floors with natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops! The master bath has a

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
152 Hinton Dr
152 Hinton Drive, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
832 sqft
COMING SOON: Incredible character at an amazing price! Tucked away in wooded privacy and quiet ambience, this charming ranch is your ideal answer to a life of simplicity.
Results within 1 mile of McDonough

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
167 Sherwood Loop
167 Sherwood Loop, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1011 sqft
***Available Now *** See this alluring ranch style 3BR 1BA home! Beautiful living room with a large window, great for natural lighting and relaxation. Laminated hardwood flooring throughout with carpet in each bedroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
179 Sherwood Loop
179 Sherwood Loop, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1080 sqft
***Available Now*** More photos to come! Cozy and charming 3BR 2BA ranch style home is move-in ready and features an open floor plan along with vaulted ceilings.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3600 Moon Crest Drive
3600 Moon Crest Dr, Henry County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2939 sqft
Live a life by design! Enjoy family & friends in this beautiful Lennar home featuring 5 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms in the sought after Mathis Place at Pembrooke community.
Results within 5 miles of McDonough

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
109 Colony Park Lane
109 Colony Park Lane, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1782 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9102 Alden Dr
9102 Alden Drive, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2240 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home with vaulted ceilings, large kitchen, wood floors, formal dining room, and great master suite with trey ceiling, double vanity, garden tub & separate shower! Resident Benefit Package & Lawn care included.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Eagles Landing
1 Unit Available
510 Cypress Pt
510 Cypress Point, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2680 sqft
Four sided brick, Remodeled kitchen, New Master Bath, Separate Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Library and Hardwood floors throughout the Main Level. Lovely private wooded lot. Open floor plan, nice private covered deck with TV outlets.

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Williamsburg Plantation
1 Unit Available
3027 Lincoln Log Way
3027 Lincoln Log Way, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2386 sqft
Get ready for this 4 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom , recently renovated home located minutes from both downtown McDonough and Locust Grove.

1 of 36

Last updated December 10 at 05:56pm
Eagles Landing
1 Unit Available
431 Abbey Springs Way
431 Abbey Springs Way, Henry County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
4473 sqft
Custom built 4-sided brick home located in the prestigious Eagles Landing Country Club. The two story foyer leads to a spacious Family Room which overlooks the private backyard.
Results within 10 miles of McDonough
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1426 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
26 Units Available
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,119
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1395 sqft
Convenient One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near junction of I-75 and I-675. Extra storage and walk-in closets provide space. Cable included. Pet-friendly community with dog park, pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1295 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1479 sqft
Are you ready to Live Life Better? Crossings at Eagle's Landing Apartment Homes offers luxury living with newly renovated apartment homes and extra spacious floorplans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1428 sqft
Spectacular townhomes in the heart of Stockbridge. Community clubhouse, 24-hour gym and car care center all located on the site. Units come with cable TV, ceiling fans and alarm system.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 10 at 03:17pm
3 Units Available
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
Charming community near the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool with a sundeck in a park-like setting. Homes feature a full-size washer and dryer, chef-style kitchen, and separate dining areas.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized apartments in Stockbridge residential community, right in the middle of the Eagle's Landing school district. Homes have cable and internet included. Residents can also enjoy a resort-style swimming pool and lighted tennis court.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
852 Betsy Ross Tr
852 Betsy Ross Trail, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Liberty Square Park - Property Id: 78022 (Please fill out the online questionaire) 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath nice home in Liberty Square Park, Hampton Ga. Home has a double car garage.
City Guide for McDonough, GA

“With lands that are fertile and productive, with an intelligent and industrious citizenship, the county’s growth and prosperity are assured.” Thus wrote Mrs. R. H. Hankinson in 1921 for Henry County’s 100th birthday.

McDonough, Georgia, is the Henry County seat and a city still very proud of its heritage. Modern McDonough residents are the first to proclaim the city a family-oriented community bent on keeping all the bad features of modern living away. If you appreciate awards and honors, then you’ll like knowing McDonough has racked them up. It has been named a City of Character, certified as a City of Ethics, and named a National Main Street City. If you accuse this small city of approximately 22,000 people of being a bit naïve, its residents will come out strongly in favor of you finding another place to live. What do you expect from a city named after Commodore Thomas MacDonough, of War of 1812 fame? This is a city that could be called a microcosm of the U.S. in that it has a diverse population in terms of ethnicities, income and housing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in McDonough, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for McDonough renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

