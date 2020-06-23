All apartments in Marietta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

985 Brownstone Lane

985 Brownstone Ln · No Longer Available
Location

985 Brownstone Ln, Marietta, GA 30064

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Hardwood floors throughout the main level-Living Room with gas log fireplace & custom wiring for TV and Sound opens to Dining room. Kitchen has all appliances & granite counters. Open Patio on the rear. Upper level- NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in all areas. Large master w/ walk-in closet & large bath w/ garden tub & separate shower; 2 add'l bedrooms, Hall Bath & laundry room. Main level also has half bath & 2-Car Garage w/ auto openers. Rent includes all lawn maintenance, water, & trash through HOA. Add'l $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 985 Brownstone Lane have any available units?
985 Brownstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 985 Brownstone Lane have?
Some of 985 Brownstone Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 985 Brownstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
985 Brownstone Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 985 Brownstone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 985 Brownstone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 985 Brownstone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 985 Brownstone Lane does offer parking.
Does 985 Brownstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 985 Brownstone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 985 Brownstone Lane have a pool?
No, 985 Brownstone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 985 Brownstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 985 Brownstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 985 Brownstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 985 Brownstone Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 985 Brownstone Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 985 Brownstone Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
