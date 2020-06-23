985 Brownstone Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Hardwood floors throughout the main level-Living Room with gas log fireplace & custom wiring for TV and Sound opens to Dining room. Kitchen has all appliances & granite counters. Open Patio on the rear. Upper level- NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in all areas. Large master w/ walk-in closet & large bath w/ garden tub & separate shower; 2 add'l bedrooms, Hall Bath & laundry room. Main level also has half bath & 2-Car Garage w/ auto openers. Rent includes all lawn maintenance, water, & trash through HOA. Add'l $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program