610 Oakledge Drive NW

Amenities

dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This wonderful home is located in a fantastic neighborhood in Close in Marietta. Enter into a formal entry that leads to a formal living room with fireplace flanked on either side with custom bookshelves. Formal dining room located off of the kitchen including electric flat top range, stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher and breakfast area. Family room/3rd bedroom is also located off of the kitchen. Master bedroom features trey ceiling and private bath with step in shower and gorgeous stained glass window. Secondary bedroom is spacious with walk in closet.