610 Oakledge Drive NW
Last updated March 24 2020 at 9:56 PM

610 Oakledge Drive NW

610 Oakledge Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

610 Oakledge Drive Northwest, Marietta, GA 30060

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This wonderful home is located in a fantastic neighborhood in Close in Marietta. Enter into a formal entry that leads to a formal living room with fireplace flanked on either side with custom bookshelves. Formal dining room located off of the kitchen including electric flat top range, stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher and breakfast area. Family room/3rd bedroom is also located off of the kitchen. Master bedroom features trey ceiling and private bath with step in shower and gorgeous stained glass window. Secondary bedroom is spacious with walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Oakledge Drive NW have any available units?
610 Oakledge Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 610 Oakledge Drive NW have?
Some of 610 Oakledge Drive NW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Oakledge Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
610 Oakledge Drive NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Oakledge Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 610 Oakledge Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 610 Oakledge Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 610 Oakledge Drive NW does offer parking.
Does 610 Oakledge Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Oakledge Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Oakledge Drive NW have a pool?
No, 610 Oakledge Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 610 Oakledge Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 610 Oakledge Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Oakledge Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Oakledge Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Oakledge Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Oakledge Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
