Marietta, GA
494 Williamson St Se
494 Williamson St Se

494 Williamson Southeast Street
Marietta
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

494 Williamson Southeast Street, Marietta, GA 30060

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous executive tri-level home in the highly sought after Marietta community. This home boasts an open-concept floor plan, high ceilings , over-sized windows that provide amazing natural lighting. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, island and breakfast bar that opens into the living room. Private brand new deck off of the kitchen. Stay cozy by the gas fireplace while you take in the views of the beautiful well-maintained community and greenspace. Upper level has the Master Suite with double vanity, over-sized garden bath, separate shower. The upper level also boasts two additional large secondary roomate-style bedrooms with a full bathroom and laundry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 494 Williamson St Se have any available units?
494 Williamson St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 494 Williamson St Se have?
Some of 494 Williamson St Se's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 494 Williamson St Se currently offering any rent specials?
494 Williamson St Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 494 Williamson St Se pet-friendly?
No, 494 Williamson St Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 494 Williamson St Se offer parking?
Yes, 494 Williamson St Se offers parking.
Does 494 Williamson St Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 494 Williamson St Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 494 Williamson St Se have a pool?
No, 494 Williamson St Se does not have a pool.
Does 494 Williamson St Se have accessible units?
No, 494 Williamson St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 494 Williamson St Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 494 Williamson St Se has units with dishwashers.
Does 494 Williamson St Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 494 Williamson St Se does not have units with air conditioning.

