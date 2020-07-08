494 Williamson St Se

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous executive tri-level home in the highly sought after Marietta community. This home boasts an open-concept floor plan, high ceilings , over-sized windows that provide amazing natural lighting. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, island and breakfast bar that opens into the living room. Private brand new deck off of the kitchen. Stay cozy by the gas fireplace while you take in the views of the beautiful well-maintained community and greenspace. Upper level has the Master Suite with double vanity, over-sized garden bath, separate shower. The upper level also boasts two additional large secondary roomate-style bedrooms with a full bathroom and laundry!