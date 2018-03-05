All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 455 Lemon Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
455 Lemon Street NE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:38 AM

455 Lemon Street NE

455 Lemon Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

455 Lemon Street Northeast, Marietta, GA 30060
Fort Hill - Roosevelt

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated 5 bedroom home near Historic Marietta. This is not your typical rental home. Brick ranch with fully finished basement. Upstairs features a bright open kitchen with granite counter-tops, and new cabinets. Huge open living/dining area with conveniently located half bath. Master and 2 additional bedrooms also on main level. Master bedroom has a walk in tile shower and plenty of closet space. Downstairs you discover a 2 additional bedrooms with a large bonus room/den area, full bath, additional half bath & laundry room.1 car garage with basement access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 Lemon Street NE have any available units?
455 Lemon Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 455 Lemon Street NE have?
Some of 455 Lemon Street NE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 Lemon Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
455 Lemon Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 Lemon Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 455 Lemon Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 455 Lemon Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 455 Lemon Street NE offers parking.
Does 455 Lemon Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 Lemon Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 Lemon Street NE have a pool?
No, 455 Lemon Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 455 Lemon Street NE have accessible units?
No, 455 Lemon Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 455 Lemon Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 Lemon Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 455 Lemon Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 455 Lemon Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestmont
500 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
Walton at Columns Drive
3702 River Heights Xing SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard
Marietta, GA 30066
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Grandstand
3500 Windcliff Dr. SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Rosemont at East Cobb
2703 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30060
Watermark At East Cobb by Cortland
2000 E Lake Pkwy
Marietta, GA 30062

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College