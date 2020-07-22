All apartments in Marietta
2238 Surrey Court SE
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

2238 Surrey Court SE

2238 Surrey Court · No Longer Available
Location

2238 Surrey Court, Marietta, GA 30067
Powers Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This 2 bedroom condo is in a convenient location while tucked away in the back of the Covered Bridge community. 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath with a sunroom that opens up to view green space. Kitchen and Bathrooms are updated and this unit is walking distance to the neighborhood pool. Fresh new paint and flooring. No carpet! Located in the back of the development for more privacy and less noise! Easy application process. Decisions made same day on approvals for lease! Landlord is very hands on and responsive during lease term. Great unit and excellent location! Move in Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2238 Surrey Court SE have any available units?
2238 Surrey Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 2238 Surrey Court SE have?
Some of 2238 Surrey Court SE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2238 Surrey Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
2238 Surrey Court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2238 Surrey Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 2238 Surrey Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 2238 Surrey Court SE offer parking?
Yes, 2238 Surrey Court SE offers parking.
Does 2238 Surrey Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2238 Surrey Court SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2238 Surrey Court SE have a pool?
Yes, 2238 Surrey Court SE has a pool.
Does 2238 Surrey Court SE have accessible units?
No, 2238 Surrey Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2238 Surrey Court SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2238 Surrey Court SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2238 Surrey Court SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2238 Surrey Court SE does not have units with air conditioning.
