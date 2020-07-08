All apartments in Marietta
Location

1340 Banberry Road, Marietta, GA 30067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Marietta home for lease fully renovated, brand new everything! Minutes to SUNTRUST PARK and MARIETTA SQUARE with lots of options for DINING, SHOPPING and ENTERTAINMENT! 2 min to I-75 means you can get EVERYWHERE QUICKLY! HIGH END RENOVATION and OPEN FLOOR PLAN! NEW ROOF! CUSTOM WHITE CABINETS and ISLAND, QUARTZ COUNTERS, CHEF'S APPLIANCES and plenty of space. LUXURIOUSLY Appointed BATHROOMS with Beautiful Tile! NEW HVAC/ELECTRICAL/PLUMBING! LARGE MASTER EN SUITE w/WALK-IN CLOSET! Relaxing SIDE PORCH and LARGE FENCED BACK YARD! Perfect for entertaining or relaxing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 Banberry Rd have any available units?
1340 Banberry Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1340 Banberry Rd have?
Some of 1340 Banberry Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 Banberry Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1340 Banberry Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 Banberry Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1340 Banberry Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 1340 Banberry Rd offer parking?
No, 1340 Banberry Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1340 Banberry Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1340 Banberry Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 Banberry Rd have a pool?
No, 1340 Banberry Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1340 Banberry Rd have accessible units?
No, 1340 Banberry Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 Banberry Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1340 Banberry Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1340 Banberry Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1340 Banberry Rd has units with air conditioning.

