1340 Banberry Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Marietta home for lease fully renovated, brand new everything! Minutes to SUNTRUST PARK and MARIETTA SQUARE with lots of options for DINING, SHOPPING and ENTERTAINMENT! 2 min to I-75 means you can get EVERYWHERE QUICKLY! HIGH END RENOVATION and OPEN FLOOR PLAN! NEW ROOF! CUSTOM WHITE CABINETS and ISLAND, QUARTZ COUNTERS, CHEF'S APPLIANCES and plenty of space. LUXURIOUSLY Appointed BATHROOMS with Beautiful Tile! NEW HVAC/ELECTRICAL/PLUMBING! LARGE MASTER EN SUITE w/WALK-IN CLOSET! Relaxing SIDE PORCH and LARGE FENCED BACK YARD! Perfect for entertaining or relaxing.