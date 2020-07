Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly car wash area hot tub online portal package receiving

Welcome to Shiloh Valley Overlook, a beautiful place to live. Here you have some of the most incredible views imaginable, lush landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment while setting on the crest of a hill overlooking the valley on one side and Barrett Parkway on the other. You will enjoy the spacious apartments, wonderful neighbors, and a wealth of entertainment, fine restaurants, shops and boutiques just a few minutes away. Located in Kennesaw, we are just 3 miles from Kennesaw State University. Our community is professionally managed and well cared for with an excellent maintenance staff. Call our leasing office today for more information on your new home at Shiloh Valley Overlook.