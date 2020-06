Amenities

dishwasher garage pool tennis court microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful home in a Swim / Tennis Community! McEver Woods is a Family friendly neighborhood in a good school district! This traditional family home is a two story with a large kitchen open to the great/family room. The spacious main floor has a separate dining room, a great space for an office / music room and a possible extra bedroom. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom with a two spacious closets and large master bath as well as three additional bedroom and two baths. The basement is unfinished with great storage and space to use. The home has fresh paint and brand new carpet and a newly tiled kitchen. Located Only 4 minutes from Interstate I-75 exit and just minutes from premier sit down restaurants & shopping.