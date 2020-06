Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderful 4 bedrooms and 3 full bath home for rent in the Fairfax neighborhood. Hardwood floors on the main level, updated kitchen, great room offers a lovely fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Master suite has a walk-in closet and updated bathroom. Outside you will find a large backyard with hardwood trees, the house is located in the Cul-de-sac. Home is close to shopping and highways.