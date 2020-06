2411 Deerfield Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets playground fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

RAISED RANCH IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD LOCATED NEXT TO PARK, NATURE TRAIL, AND PLAYGROUND. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH NEW LOW MAINTENANCE FLOORING ON MAIN LEVEL. VAULTED GREAT ROOM W/FIREPLACE, SEPERATE DINING ROOM, KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS AND STORAGE SPACE,PLUS BREAKFAST ROOM. SPACIOUS MASTER WITH WALKIN CLOSET, GARDEN TUB, SEPERATE SHOWER. 2 ADD'L BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH ON MAIN LEVEL. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH HUGE BONUS ROOM, BEDROOM/OFFICE AND HALF BATH. OVERSIZED 2-CAR GARAGE. LARGE DECK OVERLOOKS WOODED PRIVATE YARD. ADD'L $29.15/MONTH ADDED ON TOP OF MONTHLY RENT FOR