All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 2172 Shillings Chase Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
2172 Shillings Chase Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2172 Shillings Chase Drive

2172 Shilling Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2172 Shilling Chase Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952

This Home is now available please go to sylvanhs.com to sign up to see this property or to apply.

Gorgeous Four Bedroom, Three And A Half Bath Home With A Ton Of Living Space! Eat-in Kitchen With Appliances And Roomy Breakfast Nook, Formal Living And Dining Rooms, Family Room, Finished Basement With Bonus/Rec Room And Full Bath, Spacious Bedrooms, Luxurious Master Bath, And An Awesome Deck And Screened Porch Overlooking Private, Wooded Backyard.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.

County:Cobb
Subdivision: Shillings Chase
Sq. Footage:2640
Year Built: 1988
Beds 3 / Baths:3.5

SCHOOLS
Elementary School:Hayes
Middle School:Pine Mountain
High School: Mountain High
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1988

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1740
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2172 Shillings Chase Drive have any available units?
2172 Shillings Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
Is 2172 Shillings Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2172 Shillings Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2172 Shillings Chase Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2172 Shillings Chase Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 2172 Shillings Chase Drive offer parking?
No, 2172 Shillings Chase Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2172 Shillings Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2172 Shillings Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2172 Shillings Chase Drive have a pool?
No, 2172 Shillings Chase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2172 Shillings Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 2172 Shillings Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2172 Shillings Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2172 Shillings Chase Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2172 Shillings Chase Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2172 Shillings Chase Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymsKennesaw Apartments with Parking
Kennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College