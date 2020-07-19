2172 Shillings Chase Drive

Amenities
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952
This Home is now available please go to sylvanhs.com to sign up to see this property or to apply.
Gorgeous Four Bedroom, Three And A Half Bath Home With A Ton Of Living Space! Eat-in Kitchen With Appliances And Roomy Breakfast Nook, Formal Living And Dining Rooms, Family Room, Finished Basement With Bonus/Rec Room And Full Bath, Spacious Bedrooms, Luxurious Master Bath, And An Awesome Deck And Screened Porch Overlooking Private, Wooded Backyard.
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.
County:Cobb
Subdivision: Shillings Chase
Sq. Footage:2640
Year Built: 1988
Beds 3 / Baths:3.5
SCHOOLS
Elementary School:Hayes
Middle School:Pine Mountain
High School: Mountain High
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:
Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: 1740
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.