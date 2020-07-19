2172 Shillings Chase Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Gorgeous Four Bedroom, Three And A Half Bath Home With A Ton Of Living Space! Eat-in Kitchen With Appliances And Roomy Breakfast Nook, Formal Living And Dining Rooms, Family Room, Finished Basement With Bonus/Rec Room And Full Bath, Spacious Bedrooms, Luxurious Master Bath, And An Awesome Deck And Screened Porch Overlooking Private, Wooded Backyard.



County:Cobb

Subdivision: Shillings Chase

Sq. Footage:2640

Year Built: 1988

Beds 3 / Baths:3.5



SCHOOLS

Elementary School:Hayes

Middle School:Pine Mountain

High School: Mountain High

Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1740

