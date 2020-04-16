Amenities
2157 Del Lago Circle # D2157 Available 09/20/19 Lakeview - Location Location!!!
Available Mid September!!!!
Wonderful up scale two story townhome located just off Hwy 41. Only minutes to Kennesaw and Life Universities.
This home features a huge living/dining room combo that will easily accommodate large furniture. A wonderful eat in kitchen that has tons of maple stained cabinets, island/breakfast bar and large pantry.
The laundry room is located just off the kitchen. The upper level features two master sized bedrooms. Each has a large walk in closet and a private bath. Relaxing private patio. All yard care is included.
The neighborhood features a playground area. Located just a short distance from KSU, Town Center Mall and other shopping.
Award winning Kennesaw Mountain High School.
Rent is $1,200 + $29.15 for trash
To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score
2 yrs. good rental history
2 yrs. steady employment
Minimum 36% debt to income ratio
No Evictions/Foreclosure
No Judgements or Liens
Schools: Elementary: Hays
Middle: Pine Mountain
High: Kennesaw Mountain
No smoking, No section 8, No Pets
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4994904)