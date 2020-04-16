Amenities

2157 Del Lago Circle # D2157 Available 09/20/19 Lakeview - Location Location!!!



Available Mid September!!!!



Wonderful up scale two story townhome located just off Hwy 41. Only minutes to Kennesaw and Life Universities.



This home features a huge living/dining room combo that will easily accommodate large furniture. A wonderful eat in kitchen that has tons of maple stained cabinets, island/breakfast bar and large pantry.



The laundry room is located just off the kitchen. The upper level features two master sized bedrooms. Each has a large walk in closet and a private bath. Relaxing private patio. All yard care is included.



The neighborhood features a playground area. Located just a short distance from KSU, Town Center Mall and other shopping.



Award winning Kennesaw Mountain High School.



Rent is $1,200 + $29.15 for trash



To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score

2 yrs. good rental history

2 yrs. steady employment

Minimum 36% debt to income ratio

No Evictions/Foreclosure

No Judgements or Liens



Schools: Elementary: Hays

Middle: Pine Mountain

High: Kennesaw Mountain



No smoking, No section 8, No Pets



