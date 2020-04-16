All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

2157 Del Lago Circle # D2157

2157 Del Lago Cir NW · No Longer Available
Location

2157 Del Lago Cir NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
2157 Del Lago Circle # D2157 Available 09/20/19 Lakeview - Location Location!!!

Available Mid September!!!!

Wonderful up scale two story townhome located just off Hwy 41. Only minutes to Kennesaw and Life Universities.

This home features a huge living/dining room combo that will easily accommodate large furniture. A wonderful eat in kitchen that has tons of maple stained cabinets, island/breakfast bar and large pantry.

The laundry room is located just off the kitchen. The upper level features two master sized bedrooms. Each has a large walk in closet and a private bath. Relaxing private patio. All yard care is included.

The neighborhood features a playground area. Located just a short distance from KSU, Town Center Mall and other shopping.

Award winning Kennesaw Mountain High School.

Rent is $1,200 + $29.15 for trash

To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score
2 yrs. good rental history
2 yrs. steady employment
Minimum 36% debt to income ratio
No Evictions/Foreclosure
No Judgements or Liens

Schools: Elementary: Hays
Middle: Pine Mountain
High: Kennesaw Mountain

No smoking, No section 8, No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4994904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2157 Del Lago Circle # D2157 have any available units?
2157 Del Lago Circle # D2157 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2157 Del Lago Circle # D2157 have?
Some of 2157 Del Lago Circle # D2157's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2157 Del Lago Circle # D2157 currently offering any rent specials?
2157 Del Lago Circle # D2157 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2157 Del Lago Circle # D2157 pet-friendly?
No, 2157 Del Lago Circle # D2157 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 2157 Del Lago Circle # D2157 offer parking?
No, 2157 Del Lago Circle # D2157 does not offer parking.
Does 2157 Del Lago Circle # D2157 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2157 Del Lago Circle # D2157 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2157 Del Lago Circle # D2157 have a pool?
No, 2157 Del Lago Circle # D2157 does not have a pool.
Does 2157 Del Lago Circle # D2157 have accessible units?
No, 2157 Del Lago Circle # D2157 does not have accessible units.
Does 2157 Del Lago Circle # D2157 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2157 Del Lago Circle # D2157 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2157 Del Lago Circle # D2157 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2157 Del Lago Circle # D2157 does not have units with air conditioning.
