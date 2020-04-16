2155 FAIRWAYS CT NW

Amenities

Spacious townhouse close to Town Center Mall, Kennesaw State University and I-75. 2 bedroom, 2. 5 bath. Features hardwood floors and fireplace in family room. Sunroom with skylights, tiled kitchen and bath. Two bedroom upstairs, each with a full bath. Eat-in kitchen with view to family room.

Landscape maintenance is included int rent. Tenant is responsible for trash pickup (about $31 per month) and all other utilities.

Required income 3 x of the rent and credit score 600+.

No Pets Allowed



