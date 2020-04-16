All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2155 FAIRWAYS CT NW

2155 Fairways Ct NW · No Longer Available
Location

2155 Fairways Ct NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Pinetree Country Club

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious Townhome - Property Id: 93524

Spacious townhouse close to Town Center Mall, Kennesaw State University and I-75. 2 bedroom, 2. 5 bath. Features hardwood floors and fireplace in family room. Sunroom with skylights, tiled kitchen and bath. Two bedroom upstairs, each with a full bath. Eat-in kitchen with view to family room.
Landscape maintenance is included int rent. Tenant is responsible for trash pickup (about $31 per month) and all other utilities.
Required income 3 x of the rent and credit score 600+.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93524
Property Id 93524

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4613185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2155 FAIRWAYS CT NW have any available units?
2155 FAIRWAYS CT NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2155 FAIRWAYS CT NW have?
Some of 2155 FAIRWAYS CT NW's amenities include hardwood floors, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2155 FAIRWAYS CT NW currently offering any rent specials?
2155 FAIRWAYS CT NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 FAIRWAYS CT NW pet-friendly?
No, 2155 FAIRWAYS CT NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 2155 FAIRWAYS CT NW offer parking?
No, 2155 FAIRWAYS CT NW does not offer parking.
Does 2155 FAIRWAYS CT NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2155 FAIRWAYS CT NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 FAIRWAYS CT NW have a pool?
No, 2155 FAIRWAYS CT NW does not have a pool.
Does 2155 FAIRWAYS CT NW have accessible units?
No, 2155 FAIRWAYS CT NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 FAIRWAYS CT NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2155 FAIRWAYS CT NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2155 FAIRWAYS CT NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2155 FAIRWAYS CT NW does not have units with air conditioning.
