2155 FAIRWAYS CT NW

Spacious Townhome - Property Id: 93524
Spacious townhouse close to Town Center Mall, Kennesaw State University and I-75. 2 bedroom, 2. 5 bath. Features hardwood floors and fireplace in family room. Sunroom with skylights, tiled kitchen and bath. Two bedroom upstairs, each with a full bath. Eat-in kitchen with view to family room.
Landscape maintenance is included int rent. Tenant is responsible for trash pickup (about $31 per month) and all other utilities.
Required income 3 x of the rent and credit score 600+.
Property Id 93524
No Pets Allowed
