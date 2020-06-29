1911 Stancrest Trace Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a perfect location! Located in a quiet community and only minutes from I-575, I-75, Kennesaw State University and Town Center Mall, this beautiful townhouse is available for an immediate move in. Kitchen features tons of counter top space with breakfast island. Gleaming laminate floors on ALL levels. Perfect roommate floor plan, with vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light, huge walk in closet. Fireplace in great room. Large backyard patio overlooking green space, great for grill outs! This well-maintained home will certainly not last long at this excellent price. Don't miss this limited offer and a chance at your new home, schedule an appointment to view the property today! Contact The Goldin Group (Matt) at (770) 846-6962 or email at matt@goldinservice.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available 5/3/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.