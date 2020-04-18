All apartments in Kennesaw
1892 Live Oak Dr NW
1892 Live Oak Dr NW

1892 Live Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1892 Live Oak Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Ranch Home in Kennesaw, GA - 1892 Live Oak Dr, Kennesaw GA 30152

This property is coming soon and will be available Jan 21st! Large rooms and a large living room is perfect for entertaining or families hanging out together. Bonus room on the side can be an extra bedroom, office, or family room. Large pass through kitchen that goes out to the deck. Perfectly located in a small neighborhood the middle of Kennesaw. Please visit www.peachstatepropertymanagementpros.com for more information

(RLNE5459421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1892 Live Oak Dr NW have any available units?
1892 Live Oak Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
Is 1892 Live Oak Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
1892 Live Oak Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1892 Live Oak Dr NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1892 Live Oak Dr NW is pet friendly.
Does 1892 Live Oak Dr NW offer parking?
No, 1892 Live Oak Dr NW does not offer parking.
Does 1892 Live Oak Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1892 Live Oak Dr NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1892 Live Oak Dr NW have a pool?
No, 1892 Live Oak Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 1892 Live Oak Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 1892 Live Oak Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1892 Live Oak Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1892 Live Oak Dr NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1892 Live Oak Dr NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1892 Live Oak Dr NW does not have units with air conditioning.
