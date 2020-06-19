All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:46 PM

1798 Willow Branch Lane NW

1798 Willow Branch Lane · (404) 844-7664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1798 Willow Branch Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30152
Ridenour

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit F · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
First month of rent is 50% off. Beautiful, move-in-ready, 3-bedroom townhouse in Ridenour community. Perfect roommate or family floor plan. New paint, carpet, water heater, HVAC system and dishwasher. Kitchen has granite countertops and backsplash, stainless-steel appliances, hardwood and tile floors on first level, carpet bedrooms, deck, and one car garage. Additional parking within one-min walk. Amenities include pool, tennis courts and playground. Located near KSU, Kennesaw Mountain, easy access to I-75/I-575. Walking distance of Whole Foods and LA Fitness.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1798 Willow Branch Lane NW have any available units?
1798 Willow Branch Lane NW has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1798 Willow Branch Lane NW have?
Some of 1798 Willow Branch Lane NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1798 Willow Branch Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
1798 Willow Branch Lane NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1798 Willow Branch Lane NW pet-friendly?
No, 1798 Willow Branch Lane NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1798 Willow Branch Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 1798 Willow Branch Lane NW does offer parking.
Does 1798 Willow Branch Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1798 Willow Branch Lane NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1798 Willow Branch Lane NW have a pool?
Yes, 1798 Willow Branch Lane NW has a pool.
Does 1798 Willow Branch Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 1798 Willow Branch Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1798 Willow Branch Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1798 Willow Branch Lane NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1798 Willow Branch Lane NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1798 Willow Branch Lane NW has units with air conditioning.
