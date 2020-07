Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

New Paint, New Carpet, New Countertops, New Fridge, New Dishwasher, New Toilets!! This adorable townhome is MOVE IN READY! Eat-in kitchen, huge living room/dining combo, half bath on main! Upstairs has awesome roommate plan with 2 large bedrooms, each with private full baths! Laundry closet upstairs! Private deck, fenced backyard! Walk to downtown Kennesaw restaurants and shops! Minutes from 75 & KSU!