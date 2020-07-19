All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3733 Roxtree Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3733 Roxtree Trace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3733 Roxtree Trace

3733 Roxtree Trce · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3733 Roxtree Trce, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest suite
tennis court
This incredible Cul-de-Sac home is move in ready! Updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. New Roof and large freshly painted deck off of the kitchen, with nice flat yard! The 2 story family room features a gas fireplace and gorgeous hardwood floors. Bedroom and bath on the main, with 4 more bedrooms upstairs! Master bath has been nicely updated with separate vanities and a tile walk in shower. Fully finished basement is perfect for game night or guest suite with bedroom and full bath! This swim/tennis community is convenient to I85.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3733 Roxtree Trace have any available units?
3733 Roxtree Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3733 Roxtree Trace have?
Some of 3733 Roxtree Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3733 Roxtree Trace currently offering any rent specials?
3733 Roxtree Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3733 Roxtree Trace pet-friendly?
No, 3733 Roxtree Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3733 Roxtree Trace offer parking?
Yes, 3733 Roxtree Trace offers parking.
Does 3733 Roxtree Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3733 Roxtree Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3733 Roxtree Trace have a pool?
Yes, 3733 Roxtree Trace has a pool.
Does 3733 Roxtree Trace have accessible units?
No, 3733 Roxtree Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 3733 Roxtree Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3733 Roxtree Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 3733 Roxtree Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 3733 Roxtree Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Move Cross Country
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road
Duluth, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College