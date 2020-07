The Fields Peachtree Corners.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher granite counters oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill guest parking tennis court volleyball court

It's not just about renting apartments here at The Fields at Peachtree Corners, it's about creating a home for you! From the moment you walk through the front door, you will feel a sense of comfort and joy that you have made the best decision in The Fields. Cutting edge amenities, standard and upgraded interiors, and a dedicated staff contribute to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, local parks, and exceptional restaurants are all close at hand. Enjoy your new home in the Peachtree Corners area while embracing new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors. Welcome home to Fields at Peachtree Corners, where modern style blends with classic, Southern comfort. Escape to a fully equipped kitchen and extra private patio or balcony. Experience stylish comfort with handsome wood-style flooring, plush carpeting, and upgraded lighting package. Your new home, whichever floor plan you choose, is a personal getaway in the heart of Norcross. Please come move into one of our ...