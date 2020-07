Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Such a great location...convenient to I85, Sugarloaf Pkwy, shopping, schools and more. This unit features 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room/loft area that is perfect for a home office, playroom or additional living space. New carpet on the main level and fresh paint throughout. Move-in ready now. You will enjoy this spacious unit with a kitchen that opens to the family room and dining area. Two-car garage plus parking on driveway. Quiet location at the back of the community.