Fulton County, GA
972 Lilfield Lane, Fulton County
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

972 Lilfield Lane, Fulton County

972 Lilfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

972 Lilfield Lane, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION - REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY*SMART HOME WITH KEY-LESS ENTRY! - "Ever wanted to be the first to live in a brand new state-of-the-art home!"
Add to that, 'smart technology' - its all here and brand new.

This property is larger than most, built with quality and charm. It gleams with light filled areas offering a feeling of warmth and friendly living - the best way to welcome your guests.

* Key-less entry 'Smart Home'
* 4 large bedrooms
* 2.5 bath rooms including guest powder room
* Large living room
* Fire place
* Open planned chefs kitchen with granite surfaces and beautiful cabinetry
* High end stainless steel kitchen appliances
* Interactive breakfast bar overlooking the family room
* Beautiful hardwood floors and carpet throughout
* Washer and Dryer included
* Security system
* 2 Car garage
* Front porch
* Back entertainers patio
* Fully landscaped

This home has the newest smart home key-less entry and reassurance of the best security system. Enjoy a cold beverage while relaxing on either the front porch or the private backyard patio.
Fully landscaped front and back yards.

$2000 monthly rent

This brand new community is just minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and downtown Atlanta. Great shopping nearby.

Call Yahya the leasing consultant to be the first to view this magnificent property; 404.334.7195Ray White Property Management, a company that cares about it's tenants.

(RLNE4791199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 972 Lilfield Lane, Fulton County have any available units?
972 Lilfield Lane, Fulton County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 972 Lilfield Lane, Fulton County have?
Some of 972 Lilfield Lane, Fulton County's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 972 Lilfield Lane, Fulton County currently offering any rent specials?
972 Lilfield Lane, Fulton County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 972 Lilfield Lane, Fulton County pet-friendly?
No, 972 Lilfield Lane, Fulton County is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 972 Lilfield Lane, Fulton County offer parking?
Yes, 972 Lilfield Lane, Fulton County offers parking.
Does 972 Lilfield Lane, Fulton County have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 972 Lilfield Lane, Fulton County offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 972 Lilfield Lane, Fulton County have a pool?
No, 972 Lilfield Lane, Fulton County does not have a pool.
Does 972 Lilfield Lane, Fulton County have accessible units?
No, 972 Lilfield Lane, Fulton County does not have accessible units.
Does 972 Lilfield Lane, Fulton County have units with dishwashers?
No, 972 Lilfield Lane, Fulton County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 972 Lilfield Lane, Fulton County have units with air conditioning?
No, 972 Lilfield Lane, Fulton County does not have units with air conditioning.
