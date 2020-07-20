972 Lilfield Lane, Fulton County

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors new construction garage

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION - REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY*SMART HOME WITH KEY-LESS ENTRY! - "Ever wanted to be the first to live in a brand new state-of-the-art home!"

Add to that, 'smart technology' - its all here and brand new.



This property is larger than most, built with quality and charm. It gleams with light filled areas offering a feeling of warmth and friendly living - the best way to welcome your guests.



* Key-less entry 'Smart Home'

* 4 large bedrooms

* 2.5 bath rooms including guest powder room

* Large living room

* Fire place

* Open planned chefs kitchen with granite surfaces and beautiful cabinetry

* High end stainless steel kitchen appliances

* Interactive breakfast bar overlooking the family room

* Beautiful hardwood floors and carpet throughout

* Washer and Dryer included

* Security system

* 2 Car garage

* Front porch

* Back entertainers patio

* Fully landscaped



This home has the newest smart home key-less entry and reassurance of the best security system. Enjoy a cold beverage while relaxing on either the front porch or the private backyard patio.

Fully landscaped front and back yards.



$2000 monthly rent



This brand new community is just minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and downtown Atlanta. Great shopping nearby.



This brand new community is just minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and downtown Atlanta. Great shopping nearby.



