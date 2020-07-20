972 Lilfield Lane, Fulton County

Amenities
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION - REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY*SMART HOME WITH KEY-LESS ENTRY! - "Ever wanted to be the first to live in a brand new state-of-the-art home!"
Add to that, 'smart technology' - its all here and brand new.
This property is larger than most, built with quality and charm. It gleams with light filled areas offering a feeling of warmth and friendly living - the best way to welcome your guests.
* Key-less entry 'Smart Home'
* 4 large bedrooms
* 2.5 bath rooms including guest powder room
* Large living room
* Fire place
* Open planned chefs kitchen with granite surfaces and beautiful cabinetry
* High end stainless steel kitchen appliances
* Interactive breakfast bar overlooking the family room
* Beautiful hardwood floors and carpet throughout
* Washer and Dryer included
* Security system
* 2 Car garage
* Front porch
* Back entertainers patio
* Fully landscaped
This home has the newest smart home key-less entry and reassurance of the best security system. Enjoy a cold beverage while relaxing on either the front porch or the private backyard patio.
Fully landscaped front and back yards.
$2000 monthly rent
This brand new community is just minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and downtown Atlanta. Great shopping nearby.
Call Yahya the leasing consultant to be the first to view this magnificent property; 404.334.7195Ray White Property Management, a company that cares about it's tenants.
(RLNE4791199)