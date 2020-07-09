All apartments in Hapeville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:29 PM

The Atlantic Aerotropolis

Open Now until 6pm
3640 S Fulton Ave · (404) 998-5122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Look & lease your apartment home at our community & enjoy $500 off of your move-in!* *Must move in by 7/24/2020. Restrictions may apply. Call today!
Location

3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA 30354
Hapeville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1332 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,126

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Unit 1253 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,237

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit 1251 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,326

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1137 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 1427 · Avail. now

$1,438

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 1407 · Avail. now

$1,443

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

See 18+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1559 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1553 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Atlantic Aerotropolis.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car charging
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
Take the stress out of apartment hunting with a visit to The Atlantic Aerotropolis in Hapeville, GA. Our luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments are designed to make living here as easy as possible. Your new home is waiting for you at The Atlantic Aerotropolis.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $150 good faith deposit. Security deposit based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee; $35 Water Set Up Fee; $25 Controlled Access Key FOB Fee Per Person
Additional: Property Loss Benefit Program $14 per month; $5 Pest Control; $25 Valet Trash Fee/ month; $2/month Package Locker fee; $8.99 Utility Billing Fee; $50/month AT&T fiber internet service; Water/Sewer Based on Usage. Prorated rent!
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet up to $700.
limit: 2 pets per apartment home.
rent: $20/month for (1 pet); $40/month for (2 pets).
restrictions: Weight limit: 75 pounds. Please contact leasing office for complete pet policy details.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered parking available. Please contact leasing office for complete details.
Storage Details: 4x4 $20/ month and 4x8 $30/ month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Atlantic Aerotropolis have any available units?
The Atlantic Aerotropolis has 36 units available starting at $1,126 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Atlantic Aerotropolis have?
Some of The Atlantic Aerotropolis's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Atlantic Aerotropolis currently offering any rent specials?
The Atlantic Aerotropolis is offering the following rent specials: Look & lease your apartment home at our community & enjoy $500 off of your move-in!* *Must move in by 7/24/2020. Restrictions may apply. Call today!
Is The Atlantic Aerotropolis pet-friendly?
Yes, The Atlantic Aerotropolis is pet friendly.
Does The Atlantic Aerotropolis offer parking?
Yes, The Atlantic Aerotropolis offers parking.
Does The Atlantic Aerotropolis have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Atlantic Aerotropolis offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Atlantic Aerotropolis have a pool?
Yes, The Atlantic Aerotropolis has a pool.
Does The Atlantic Aerotropolis have accessible units?
Yes, The Atlantic Aerotropolis has accessible units.
Does The Atlantic Aerotropolis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Atlantic Aerotropolis has units with dishwashers.
Does The Atlantic Aerotropolis have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Atlantic Aerotropolis has units with air conditioning.
