The Atlantic Aerotropolis

Lease Length: 6-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $150 good faith deposit. Security deposit based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee; $35 Water Set Up Fee; $25 Controlled Access Key FOB Fee Per Person
Additional: Property Loss Benefit Program $14 per month; $5 Pest Control; $25 Valet Trash Fee/ month; $2/month Package Locker fee; $8.99 Utility Billing Fee; $50/month AT&T fiber internet service; Water/Sewer Based on Usage. Prorated rent!
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet up to $700.
limit: 2 pets per apartment home.
rent: $20/month for (1 pet); $40/month for (2 pets).
restrictions: Weight limit: 75 pounds. Please contact leasing office for complete pet policy details.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered parking available. Please contact leasing office for complete details.
Storage Details: 4x4 $20/ month and 4x8 $30/ month