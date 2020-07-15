4560 Upland Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest suite hot tub

Welcome to this lovely home in quiet yet friendly neighborhood with privatecul-de-sac site. Chef's island kitchen opens to sunny breakfast room andgreat rm. Kitchen has granite counter, stainless steel appliances, tilebacksplash, hardwood floors and a huge walk in pantry. Mudroom has built incubbies bench and hooks. Guest suite with full bath on the main level. LGdeck overlooks wooded backyard. Big master suite upstairs with spa bath. 3more oversized bedrooms up, one with private bath, the others share Jack &Jill. Plus you will love the oversized laundry. Full daylight bsmt. Available date is 8/15/2020 cannot show until after 7/31/29 as tenant has extended.