Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

4560 Upland Court

4560 Upland Court · No Longer Available
Location

4560 Upland Court, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Welcome to this lovely home in quiet yet friendly neighborhood with privatecul-de-sac site. Chef's island kitchen opens to sunny breakfast room andgreat rm. Kitchen has granite counter, stainless steel appliances, tilebacksplash, hardwood floors and a huge walk in pantry. Mudroom has built incubbies bench and hooks. Guest suite with full bath on the main level. LGdeck overlooks wooded backyard. Big master suite upstairs with spa bath. 3more oversized bedrooms up, one with private bath, the others share Jack &Jill. Plus you will love the oversized laundry. Full daylight bsmt. Available date is 8/15/2020 cannot show until after 7/31/29 as tenant has extended.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4560 Upland Court have any available units?
4560 Upland Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 4560 Upland Court have?
Some of 4560 Upland Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4560 Upland Court currently offering any rent specials?
4560 Upland Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4560 Upland Court pet-friendly?
No, 4560 Upland Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 4560 Upland Court offer parking?
Yes, 4560 Upland Court offers parking.
Does 4560 Upland Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4560 Upland Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4560 Upland Court have a pool?
No, 4560 Upland Court does not have a pool.
Does 4560 Upland Court have accessible units?
No, 4560 Upland Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4560 Upland Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4560 Upland Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4560 Upland Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4560 Upland Court does not have units with air conditioning.
